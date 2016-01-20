Visit the new DW website

Sameh Shoukry

Sameh Shoukry is the current Egyptian Foreign Minister.

Born in 1952, Sameh Hassan Shoukry obtained a law degree from Ain Shams University in Cairo in 1975. A career diplomat, Shoukry served as the Ambassador of Egypt to the US from 2008 until 2012. Since 2014, he is the Egyptian Foreign Minister in President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government. He is married and has two sons.