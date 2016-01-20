Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sameh Shoukry is the current Egyptian Foreign Minister.
Born in 1952, Sameh Hassan Shoukry obtained a law degree from Ain Shams University in Cairo in 1975. A career diplomat, Shoukry served as the Ambassador of Egypt to the US from 2008 until 2012. Since 2014, he is the Egyptian Foreign Minister in President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government. He is married and has two sons.
In the highest-level American visit to Egypt since the new government took office, the secretary of state has urged political moderation and a stand on terrorism in the Middle East. Improved relations are being sought.