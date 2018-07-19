 Israel evacuates 800 Syrian ′White Helmets′ to Jordan | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 22.07.2018

Middle East

Israel evacuates 800 Syrian 'White Helmets' to Jordan

The Israeli military says it has rescued hundreds of members of a Syrian volunteer organization from a volatile border area in Syria's southwest. It's the first such intervention by Israel in Syria's civil war.

A white helmet worker in Syria

Israel evacuated 800 members of the White Helmets and their families from southwestern Syria to Jordan overnight, army radio said Sunday.

The Israeli military said the evacuation was an "exceptional humanitarian gesture" carried out at the request of the United States and a number of European countries due to "an immediate threat to (the Syrians') lives."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that 800 Syrian citizens had entered the country and said they would later travel on to Britain, Germany and Canada within three months.

"The request was approved based on pure humanitarian reasons," ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Kayed said.

Read moreSyria's White Helmets blame Assad regime for hunger crisis

The evacuation request came as Russian-backed Syrian forces closed in on the southern Quneitra province, which borders Israel, Jordan and Lebanon. US officials said the White Helmets at the border were likely to be targeted by advancing Syrian troops.

The White Helmets organization, officially known as the Syrian Civil Defense, has been running a rescue service in rebel-held parts of Syria since 2013.

nm/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

 

