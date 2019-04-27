Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi appears in new video

The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, appeared in new video published by the Islamist terror group on Monday.

In the video he is seen sitting in casual conversation with three other people, whose faces are blurred. He discusses recent events, including the battle for Baghouz ending. The battle ended last month.

The video was published by the network's al-Furqan media group on messaging service Telegram.

It is the first time he has appeared on video since he declared the caliphate five years ago. However it is unclear when or where the video was filmed. In one section of the video, audio of his voice praises the Sri Lanka attacks.

Russia claimed to have killed Baghdadi in a 2017 airstrike, but this claim was rejected by the US and proved doubtful by the release of a subsequent audio clip.

He took leadership of IS in 2010 following the assassination of Abu Omar al-Baghdadi (no relation), who led the group since its formation in 2006.

