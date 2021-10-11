Visit the new DW website

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the leader of the self-named terror organization "Islamic State" (IS).

In 2014, his militia managed to seize large swathes of northern Syria and western Iraq, declaring a "caliphate" over the area it holds. Al-Baghdadi has since take to referring to himself as "Caliph Ibrahim." The US first placed al-Baghdadi on its terrorism watch list in 2011, announcing a bounty of $10 million (8 million euros). This is a collection of DW's latest content on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

A member of Iraq's security forces stands guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, after an order from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force to supporters to leave the compound on January 1, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed had encircled and vandalised the embassy compound yesterday, outraged by US air strikes that killed 25 fighters of the military network over the weekend. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, prime minister says 11.10.2021

Iraqi forces claim to have captured a high-ranking leader of the "Islamic State" in an international operation, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has announced on Twitter.
Turkish anti-terrorism police break a door during an operation to arrest people over alleged links to the Islamic State group, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, early Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Turkey's state-run agency says anti-terrorism police have detained more than 400 people in simultaneous police operations that spanned several cities, including Istanbul and Gaziantep near the border with Syria, according to the report. (Mahir Alan/Dha-Depo Photos via AP) |

Turkey arrests scores of suspected 'Islamic State' members 30.12.2019

Turkish police have launched a nationwide sweep against the jihadi group, netting more than 120 suspects. Memories are still raw of the 2017 New Year attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.
21.12.2019 *** Police evacuated a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, on December 21, 2019, that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a suspicious object. The Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz is the one into which Tunisian Anis Amri plowed a truck in 2016, killing 12 people. Italian police subsequently shot him dead after he fled Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Germany: Nine terror attacks prevented since Berlin Christmas market killings 22.12.2019

Police say two terror-related incidents were prevented last month alone. Germany has been on heightened alert for fresh atrocities following the death of "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October.
United States President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, introduces Conan, the United States Army dog that assisted in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Credit: Erin Scott / CNP /MediaPunch |

Trump honors IS-fighting dog Conan at the White House 25.11.2019

Conan was injured as it helped track down "Islamic State" leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria last month. The dog was honored by the US president, his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House.
HANDOUT - 26.10.2019, Türkei, Istanbul: Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan spricht während einer Zeremonie in Istanbul. Foto: -/Pool Turkish Presidential Press Service/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Turkey announces capture of al-Baghdadi’s wife — but doesn't want fuss 06.11.2019

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he "didn't want to make a fuss" over the capture, like the US had done following the Islamic State leader's death last week. The declaration came during a speech at Ankara University.

ARCHIV 2015 *** Nov. 19, 2015 - Raqqa, Syria - Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant propaganda photo showing the Black Muhammad Standard banner symbol of ISIS | © picture-alliance/Zuma Press

Turkey and 'Islamic State' — is Ankara doing enough? 05.11.2019

The death of 'Islamic State' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near Turkey's border has sparked concern Ankara isn't doing enough to fight the terrorist militia. Critics say the government's approach has been too lenient.
File photo of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Baghdadi killed himself on October 26, 2019, during a raid by U.S. special operations forces on his compound in northwestern Syria. Photo courtesy Department of Defense/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Turkey: Slain 'Islamic State' leader's sister in custody 04.11.2019

Ankara has announced the capture of the elder sister of slain "Islamic State" leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Authorities have called the arrest "an intelligence gold mine," and hope to learn more about the militant group.
A fighter of Christian Syriac militia that battles the Islamic State group under the banner of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, burns an IS flag on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria, Monday, July 17, 2017. U.S.-backed Syrian fighters fought Islamic State militants in the heart of Raqqa, the extremists' self-styled capital, as scores of civilians fled areas controlled by the group. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) |

IS declares new leader after death of al-Baghdadi 31.10.2019

The terror group has named a new "caliph" to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Little is known about the new figure, identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

Video of the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid is displayed on a monitor as U.S. Central Command Commander Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie speaks at a joint press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) |

Pentagon releases videos from raid on 'Islamic State' leader 31.10.2019

The general who oversaw the killing of the "Islamic State" leader says the US is on alert for "retribution." The Pentagon released photos and video of the nighttime operation.
US military dog tweeted by Trump (picture-alliance/AP/White House)

Canines in combat 29.10.2019

US President Trump has shared an image of the military dog injured in the raid that captured "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But the unnamed dog is not the first canine in combat to make headlines.
U.S. military convoy drives the he town of Qamishli, north Syria, by a poster showing Syrain President Bashar Aassad Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019. A U.S. convoy of over a dozen vehicles was spotted driving south of the northeastern city of Qamishli, likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area where there are oil fields, or possibly to another base nearby. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported the convoy, saying it arrived earlier from Iraq. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad) |

US secures Syria oil fields after killing 'Islamic State' leader 28.10.2019

White House officials have warned groups against attacking US positions, saying they would be met "with overwhelming military force." The defense secretary said US troops "will remain" for the foreseeable future.
In this photo taken Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 pedestrians pass a wall plastered with election posters in Maputo, Mozambique. The country's elections on Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 are almost certain to return the ruling party, Frelimo, and President Filipe Nyusi, to power but it is unclear if the results will establish badly needed stability and economic growth. (AP Photo/Ferhat Momade)

AfricaLink on Air - 28 October 2019 28.10.2019

Mozambique split over election results +++ Nigerians react to killing of ISIS leader +++ Antibiotic resistance on the rise in Kenya
This image made from video posted on a militant website on Monday, April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. Al-Baghdadi acknowledged in his first video since June 2014 that IS lost the war in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz that was captured last month by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. (Al-Furqan media via AP) |

IS leader al-Baghdadi death prompts terror alerts 28.10.2019

He was one of the world's most wanted men and news of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death has been welcomed by a host of global leaders. But fears of revenge attacks have led several countries to issue security alerts.
27.10.2019, USA, Washington: Donald Trump, Präsident der USA, hält eine Ansprache im Weißen Haus. Der Chef der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS), Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi, ist nach Angaben von US-Präsident Trump in Syrien getötet worden. Al-Bagdadi sei bei einer Operation von US-Spezialkräften in Nordwest-Syrien getötet worden, sagte Trump am Sonntagmorgen (Ortszeit) in einer Ansprache im Weißen Haus. Foto: Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Trump confirms 'Islamic State' leader al-Baghdadi killed in US operation 27.10.2019

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a special forces operation in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the US president. His death is considered a crippling blow to the once-influential militant group.
Shiite Muslims burn an effigy of the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a protest in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 9, 2017. The protest was against the Wednesday Islamic State-claimed pair attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader that killed over a dozen. In the banners ISIS equals to Shaitan means Devil. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) |

Who was the 'Islamic State' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi? 27.10.2019

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi transformed the "Islamic State" from an insurgent group into the global terror organization it is known as today. DW examines the life of a man who was the world's most-wanted criminal.
This image made from video posted on a militant website on Monday, April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. Al-Baghdadi acknowledged in his first video since June 2014 that IS lost the war in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz that was captured last month by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. (Al-Furqan media via AP) |.

US operation targets IS leader Baghdadi: reports 27.10.2019

Chatter from US officials indicates a special operation targeted IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. Neither the operation, nor its outcome, have been officially confirmed.
