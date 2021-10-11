Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the leader of the self-named terror organization "Islamic State" (IS).

In 2014, his militia managed to seize large swathes of northern Syria and western Iraq, declaring a "caliphate" over the area it holds. Al-Baghdadi has since take to referring to himself as "Caliph Ibrahim." The US first placed al-Baghdadi on its terrorism watch list in 2011, announcing a bounty of $10 million (8 million euros).