Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the leader of the self-named terror organization "Islamic State" (IS).
In 2014, his militia managed to seize large swathes of northern Syria and western Iraq, declaring a "caliphate" over the area it holds. Al-Baghdadi has since take to referring to himself as "Caliph Ibrahim." The US first placed al-Baghdadi on its terrorism watch list in 2011, announcing a bounty of $10 million (8 million euros). This is a collection of DW's latest content on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Police say two terror-related incidents were prevented last month alone. Germany has been on heightened alert for fresh atrocities following the death of "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he "didn't want to make a fuss" over the capture, like the US had done following the Islamic State leader's death last week. The declaration came during a speech at Ankara University.