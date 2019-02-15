'Islamic State' in Syria shrunk to half a square kilometer: commander

The jihadis remain trapped in a tiny area of eastern Syria, a top commander of the US-backed forces says. The use of civilians as human shields is holding up efforts to wipe out IS's self-declared caliphate altogether.
The commander of the operation led by US-backed forces to expel the 'Islamic State' (IS) group from its last remaining territory in Syria says the extremists have been encircled in an area of little more than half a square kilometer.
"We want to confirm that Baghouz [Al-Baghouz Fawqani] is within firing range and is besieged," Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander, Jia Furat, told reporters on Saturday.
"These days, IS is surrounded in a neighborhood estimated to be 700 meters (840 yards) long and 700 meters wide," he added.
Furat said the end of IS's self-declared caliphate in Syria would be announced in days but that the final push would be slow because the extremists are using civilians as human shields.
"In a very short time, not longer than a few days, we will officially announce the end of IS' existence," he said.
Read more: Germany arrests two Syrians suspected of crimes against humanity
Washington keen to declare victory
The final hurdle means an announcement of an ultimate victory against the jihadis, which US President Donald Trump hoped would be made as early as Saturday, will now almost certainly be delayed.
IS, which captured large swaths of Syria and Iraq in 2014 and administered millions of people in an area the size of Britain, has been subsequently expunged by successive offensives by a US-led international military alliance.
Since late 2017, the extremist group has been confined to its traditional heartland in the Euphrates Valley.
With the help of US air strikes and special forces, the SDF, led by the Kurdish YPG militia, has marched into the last IS pocket near the Iraqi border.
Advancing SDF fighters have been met by "large numbers" of civilians, to the surprise of commanders who had thought the exodus of recent days had emptied the remaining IS pocket of all but die-hard fighters, an SDF spokesman said.
Residents who had endured appalling conditions were seen emerging from tunnels and foxholes beneath the battlefield.
Read more: UNICEF appeals for billions in donations for children affected by war
Humanitarian needs 'must come first'
Human Rights Watch, in response, has warned SDF commanders not to try to accelerate the offensive to suit Trump's timetable.
"The tempo of battle must not be dictated by political imperatives — it must, first of all, protect civilians and possible hostages," HRW's director of counterterrorism, Nadim Houry, told the AFP news agency.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said around 240 IS fighters had surrendered to the advancing SDF fighters on Thursday and another 200 on Friday night.
Despite preparations to declare the final defeat of IS, Washington is facing criticism for its plan to swiftly pull its soldiers out of Syria — some 2,000 troops expected to be pulled out within weeks rather than months, according to European diplomats.
Read more: Lindsey Graham: US must 'slow the withdrawal' from Syria to combat IS
US pullout will aid foes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday warned the move would allow Syrian President Bashar Assad's allies to boost their role in the region.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), Merkel said: "Is it a good idea for the Americans to suddenly and quickly withdraw from Syria? Or will it once more strengthen the capacity of Iran and Russia to exert their influence?"
Read more: Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani talk Syria in Sochi
US Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, told the MSC that Washington would continue to "hunt down the remnants of IS wherever and whenever they rear their ugly heads."
Despite the expected defeat on the ground, IS is believed to have sleeper cells in Syria and Iraq, which are laying the groundwork for an insurgency.
mm/ng (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)
President Donald Trump told representatives from 79 countries that the US would "do what it takes to defeat every ounce" of "Islamic State." He predicted the jihadist group would lose all of its territory by next week. (06.02.2019)
UNICEF has called for billions in donations in its biggest appeal to date. The Non-Profit-Organization urgently needs funds as the number of children affected by conflicts and natural disasters rises. (29.01.2019)
German serious crimes police arrested two alleged former Syrian secret service agents on charges of crimes against humanity committed in Syria. Both men are accused of torture, and one is also accused of murder. (13.02.2019)
Days after the "Islamic State" militant group killed US troops on Syrian soil, a senator has warned against pulling out quickly. The White House has yet to release details on how it plans to end the US presence in Syria. (19.01.2019)
The Kurdish-led forces have described the operation as the "decisive battle" to defeat the militant group in Syria. With a looming US withdrawal, pressure is on to uproot IS in its remaining enclave. (10.02.2019)