Is Simply Returning the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria Enough?

Museums around the world are returning looted artefacts, but some Nigerians say that falls short of true reparation. They’re fighting the injustices of the colonial era, and reconnecting with their culture and history.

Also on Global Us:

Image: Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/picture alliance/AA

Mongla in Bangladesh becomes home for climate refugees

Bangladesh is seeking to make satellite towns climate-resistant so they can house internally displaced people. Mongla is one of the first model towns. The need is urgent: climate change is expected to displace millions here in the coming years.

Image: SWR

Was legalizing weed in Thailand a mistake?

Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis, in the hope it would bring economic benefits. Legalization has gone down well with tourists. But consumption has risen sharply, and not everyone there thinks it was a good idea.

Image: NDR

Turtle rescuers of Cape Cod in the US

Turtles wash up on the east coast beaches of the United States every winter. Volunteers are trying to stop the endangered animals from dying out. The cold and weak animals are collected and nursed back to health in rescue centers.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 26.02.2024 – 00:30 UTC

MON 26.02.2024 – 04:15 UTC

MON 26.02.2024 – 11:30 UTC

MON 29.02.2024 – 16:30 UTC

MON 26.02.2024 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 27.02.2024 – 14:30 UTC

TUE 27.02.2024 – 23:30 UTC

WED 28.02.2024 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5