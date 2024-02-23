Is Simply Returning the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria Enough?February 23, 2024
Mongla in Bangladesh becomes home for climate refugees
Bangladesh is seeking to make satellite towns climate-resistant so they can house internally displaced people. Mongla is one of the first model towns. The need is urgent: climate change is expected to displace millions here in the coming years.
Was legalizing weed in Thailand a mistake?
Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis, in the hope it would bring economic benefits. Legalization has gone down well with tourists. But consumption has risen sharply, and not everyone there thinks it was a good idea.
Turtle rescuers of Cape Cod in the US
Turtles wash up on the east coast beaches of the United States every winter. Volunteers are trying to stop the endangered animals from dying out. The cold and weak animals are collected and nursed back to health in rescue centers.
