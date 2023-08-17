  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
PoliticsIran

Iran's top diplomat visits Saudi Arabia amid diplomatic thaw

6 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Saudi Arabia comes after the resumption of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh earlier this year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VGnM
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) welcomes his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan at an official welcoming ceremony in Tehran's Foreign Ministry building in June 2023
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Teheran in June Image: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is in Saudi Arabia for an official visit, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said on Thursday.

It is the latest sign of improved relations between the two regional rivals since the resumption of diplomatic ties in March.

"Relations between Tehran and Saudi are on the right track and we are witnessing progress," Amirabdollahian said.

His Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said he hoped to see Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visit the kingdom following King Salman bin Abdulaziz's invitation.

"We look forward to a new phase in our relationship based on our Islamic brotherhood and work towards common interests," Prince Faisal said.

How are the Iranian-Saudi relations?

Shiite-dominated Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016 after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran was attacked during protests. The demonstrations were in response to Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

A Chinese-brokered deal announced in March saw the long-time rivals agreeing to reestablish relations.

Since then, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has visited Iran.

In June, Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia and Iranian state media reported earlier this month that the kingdom's embassy in Tehran had resumed operations.

According to Iranian state media, military officials from Iran and Russia met in Moscow during a security conference on Wednesday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have backed opposing sides in conflicts across the Middle East, including Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

lo/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier controls flying drone at training camp

Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man digs through some mine waste searching for left over cobalt in a mine

Japan's tech industry needs Africa's critical minerals

Japan's tech industry needs Africa's critical minerals

Business4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A group of women with African roots in Germany

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Feuerwehrleute vor dem Waldbrand auf Teneriffa

Situation out of control - fire rages on Tenerife

Situation out of control - fire rages on Tenerife

Catastrophe39 minutes ago6 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Robert De Niro smiles during an interview

As Robert De Niro turns 80, fans await his latest role

As Robert De Niro turns 80, fans await his latest role

Film9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Business4 hours ago03:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage