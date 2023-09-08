Iran protesters targeted 1 year after Amini death

Families of killed activists are under pressure as authorities crack down on any sign of protest a year after the death of a young woman in police custody sparked an Iran-wide civil disobedience movement.

On September 16 last year, 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, an ethnic Kurd, died while in the custody of Iran's "morality police." She was allegedly detained for improperly wearing a hijab headscarf.

In the wake of Amini's death, young Iranian women spearheaded the largest protest movement Iran has seen in decades.

The civil unrest posed an unprecedented challenge to the rulers of the Islamic Republic. Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown, with thousands of protesters arrested, and hundreds killed or executed.

One year after Amini's death, authorities in Iran are targeting any sign of protest that could possibly escalate in a similar way. Family members of those who lost their lives during protests are being closely watched.

Victims' families targeted

In recent days, several family members of individuals who have lost their lives in protests have been arrested.

Among them is Mashallah Karami, the father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an arrested protester who was executed in January 2023. The elder Karami was detained on August 21.

Human rights groups have reported approximately 70 people who lost loved ones in protests have been arrested over the past five months. On September 5, Amini's uncle was also detained.

An informed source in Iran, speaking to DW on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said that authorities are targeting gatherings at the grave sites of those who were killed during protests.

According to this source, security forces consider bereaved families as a potential catalyst for the resurgence of protests in Iran.

In one case from July, eight people were arrested while gathered near the grave of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a 20-year-old student who was killed in October 2022 during a protest in the city of Arak.

They were sentenced to six years in prison and 74 lashes with a whip.

Gatherings at gravesites of killed protesters, like that of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, are forbidden Image: UGC

And sources in Amini's hometown of Saqqez in Kurdistan province, once a center for protests, say that new surveillance cameras have been installed near Amini's gravesite. Iranian government officials assert that these cameras are intended for traffic control.

Pressure on civil society and universities

Along with targeting bereaved families, Iranian authorities are increasing pressure with stiff prison sentences for social activists and journalists

Among these is 75-year-old journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was sentenced on August 28 to six years in prison. Samini had recently been released from jail on charges of "plotting against national security."

Elnaz Mohammadi and Nagin Baqeri, two young female journalists, were also sentenced to three years of suspended imprisonment.

A woman's rights activist, speaking with DW on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said that in recent weeks, "new cases have emerged against many political and civil activists in Iran, often accusing them of activities against the regime."

This individual conveyed that security forces have stressed that if someone is re-arrested, they will never be released from prison.

Security forces have also warned activists that if protests were to start again, they should avoid leaving their homes, as they would face immediate detention if discovered on the streets.

Over the past year, Iranian universities have been among the primary centers of protests. As the anniversary of Amini's death approaches, university lecturers find themselves closely targeted.

In various cities across Iran, dozens of university professors who had criticized the government's handling of protests and student issues have been expelled, suspended, or retired earlier than scheduled for unspecified reasons.

Recently, a Tehran-based newspaper reported that over the past two years, more than 110 professors critical of the country's conditions have been expelled from universities.

Protesters vow to continue

Despite all these threats, news and social media posts indicate that a spirit of resistance still exists in Iranian society.

Protesters, especially women and young people, are still preparing to participate in protest gatherings commemorating the anniversary of Amini's death.

Women's rights activist Elham Modarresi, who was imprisoned from November 2022 until late January 2023, told DW from Turkey that her time in prison made her "stronger" and " a thousand times more resilient."

Iranian women's rights activist Elham Modarresi was imprisoned for several months Image: Privat

Another former political prisoner, who wished to remain anonymous, emphasized that the crackdown is a "show of power" by Iran's security apparatus to create fear and concern among political and civil activists and Iranian society.

Activist Modarresi, who is receiving medical treatment in Turkey for liver disease that worsened during her time in prison, said the Iranian people are no longer afraid of such displays of power.

"The Islamic Republic should know that it cannot prevent our protests through imprisonment and repression. On the contrary, every political prisoner is a major threat to the Islamic Republic because they will no longer fear imprisonment and repression," she said.

She recalled being detained at the age of 12 for refusing compulsory hijab and wearing red shoes.

"I was among murderers in prison when I was only 12 years old. They forced me to clean all the detention center's toilets. I experienced my first torture at the age of 12," she said.

"Now, what else should I be afraid of?"

Edited by: Wesley Rahn