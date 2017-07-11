Iran as a nuclear power would endanger world: Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday said joint action should be taken to prevent Iran gaining nuclear weapons, saying that it would be wrong to try to revive a landmark 2015 agreement on curbing Tehran's nuclear program.

"Returning to the agreement under current conditions would be a mistake," Lapid said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in Berlin.

It is Lapid's first visit to Germany as premier.

Controversial deal

Germany and the European Union were among the signatories of the deal, which Israel has always opposed as insufficient. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, leading to Iran departing from some terms of the agreement.

Talks to revive the agreement, under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some sanctions, have resumed but so far without success.

Germany is among the countries urging its revival.

Speaking previously to Lapid, Scholz said that European partners had made proposals and that there was no reason for Iran not to agree.

He said he regretted that Tehran had not responded positively in the nuclear talks.

Defense cooperation

The two leaders also spoke of German-Israeli cooperation on defense.

Lapid said that Israel would help build Germany's new defense force, mainly with regard to air defense.

The two leaders are later due to join with Holocaust survivors who came from Israel with Lapid in visiting Wannsee in Berlin, where high-ranking Nazis met in 1942 to plan the mass murder of the Jews.

Lapid himself is the son of a Holocaust survivor.

tj/aw (Reuters, AFP)