 Investigators link MH17 plane crash to Russian officials | News | DW | 14.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Investigators link MH17 plane crash to Russian officials

Dutch investigators say they have intercepted telephone calls that implicate the Russian government in the MH17 downing over Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors are making a new appeal for witnesses to contribute information.

Pro-Russian separatist standing near the crash site of Malaysia Airline Flight MH17

A Dutch-led investigation has publicly shared evidence that links the Russian government to the militant group responsible for the the downing of Malaysia Airline Flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014. 

In transcripts from intercepted telephone calls released by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday, high-ranking Russian officials speak with leaders of the militant group "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR) who shot down the commercial aircraft, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

Read more: Flight MH17, five years on: What happens next?

Three calls intercepted between June and July 2014 show separatist group leaders Igor Girkin and Alexander Borodai speaking with government contact points including Russian-appointed Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov and Vladislav Surkov, a high-ranking Russian government official and aid to Vladimir Putin. Girkin, a Russian national and "defense minister" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic, is one of the four suspects currently being held for prosecution for their involvement in downing the aircraft.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei's name also appears several times in transcripts of calls between militants. One mentions fighters that were coming "with a mandate from Shoigu."

Watch video 01:56

Investigators: MH17 downed by Russian missile

Close ties

Investigators say that the calls raise questions about Moscow's involvement with the anti-aircraft missile that shot down the plane. 

"Russian influence on the DPR went further than military support," read a statement from Dutch investigation leader Andy Kraag. "Ties between Russian officials and DPR leaders appear to have been much closer."

The transcripts show Girkin requesting Russian military support, and Aksyonov confirming that arrangements are being made. 

"The indication of close ties between Russian government officials and leaders of the DPR raise questions about their possible involvement in the deployment of the Buk-Telar (missile), which brought down flight MH17 on 17 July, 2014," read Kraag's statement. 

Watch video 01:25

Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash five years on

Appeal for witnesses

Flight MH17 departed from Amsterdam for Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014. It was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made BUK missile. All passengers and crew, mostly Dutch nationals, were killed. 

Prosecution of the four suspects identified by investigators is set to begin in March 2020. Girkin  along with fellow Russians Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko are expected to be tried in absentia. 

By publishing the new information, investigators hope to identify new witnesses that can shed light on unanswered questions that could aid the prosecution. Specifically, they hope to find out if Surkov and Shoigu had "a role in the planning and execution of military operations in the summer of 2014 in eastern Ukraine" when militants shot down the plane. 

kp/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Flight MH17, five years on: What happens next?

In early 2020, following a long international investigation, a Dutch court will seek to prosecute four individuals over the 2014 air disaster that claimed 289 lives. None of the accused are expected at the trial. (17.07.2019)  

MH17 investigators name four suspects to face murder charges

Three Russians and one Ukrainian national were named as first suspects in the 2014 downing of an airliner above Ukraine. A former "defense minister" of the so-called Donetsk Republic, Igor Girkin, is among the suspects. (19.06.2019)  

MH17 was downed by Russian military missile: international investigators

International investigators have said detailed analysis of video images showed the missile used to down the Malaysian flight came from a Russian military unit. Russia has always denied involvement in the incident. (24.05.2018)  

WWW links

JIT Press Release

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Investigators: MH17 downed by Russian missile  

Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash five years on  

Related content

Ukraine Landminen vor einem zerstörten Panzer

UN court says it can rule on Ukraine-Russia dispute 08.11.2019

The ruling means the International Court of Justice will hear a case on Russia's alleged backing of Ukrainian separatists. It will also address discrimination against minorities in annexed Crimea.

Russland Menschenrechtsaktivist Lev Ponomaryov

Russia orders closure of prominent human rights group 01.11.2019

Russia's Supreme Court has ordered the disbandment of a rights group led by an outspoken critic of President Putin. The move comes as the Kremlin increases pressure on rights campaigners.

Russland, Moskau: Razzia bei Alexei Navalny

Russian police raid opposition anti-corruption group 15.10.2019

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation has been raided again. The crackdown comes after Navalny led protests against the Kremlin this summer.

Advertisement