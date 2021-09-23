Visit the new DW website

Flight MH17

On July 17, 2014, flight MH17 was allegedly shot down over Ukraine.

Malaysia Airline Flight MH17 was an international flight carrying 283 passengers and 15 crew members. The flight was scheduled from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The Boeing 777-200ER plane lost contact over the Ukraine-Russian border and crashed near Torez in Donetsk Oblast, killing all on board. The plane was reportedly shot down by a surface-to-air missle fired during a battle in the Shakhtarsk region. DW's latest content on Flight MH17 is collated below.

17.07.2017 *** DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - JULY 17, 2017: People lay flowers at the monument to the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash, in the village of Grabovo. The Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed on July 17, 2014 killing 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board. Alexander Kravchenko/TASS Foto: Alexander Kravchenko/TASS/dpa |

MH17 families suffer continuing loss and anger 23.09.2021

Seven years after the MH17 disaster, victims' families are having their days — and say — in court. The fact that none of the accused are present has caused added pain, Teri Schultz reports.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 23.09.2021 23.09.2021

Geopolitical realignment: AUKUS and the fallout from France’s nuclear snub-marine - A neighbourly dispute along the Czech /Polish border - Will relatives of the victims of Malaysian Airways Flight 17 finally find closure? - An unlikely ally mourns the end of the Merkel era - A tall tale from the Netherlands - British comedy actor granted honorary citizenship in Serbia - and more

MH17 Trümmer Trümmer von MH17 in Ostukraine Schlagwörte: Malaysian Airlines Flug 17, MH17, Absturz, Ostukraine, Rebellen, Poroschenko, Putin Fotografin: Kitty Logan / DW Rechte: DW für OL/Sozialmedien Nutzung

MH17 trial: What you need to know 07.06.2021

It's been seven years since a Boeing 777 was shot down over eastern Ukraine. The main proceedings against those allegedly responsible are now underway in Amsterdam. DW gives you the basic facts of the case.
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, rear, fourth from left, opens the court session as the trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Monday, June 8, 2020, for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with crimes including murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine nearly six years ago. (AP Photo/Robin van Lonkhuijsen, POOL) |

MH17 plane crash trial starts hearing evidence 07.06.2021

Dutch judges will begin to hear evidence on the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight, in which almost 300 people died. Four pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine stand accused of murder.
26.05.2021 Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

MH17 trial judges get first look at cockpit and fuselage 27.05.2021

Judges and lawyers were permitted to view wreckage and survey the extent of the damage of the airliner shot down over Ukraine. Four suspects, three Russians and one Ukrainian, are being tried in absentia.

Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte, left, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison brief the media following meetings in Sydney, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Rutte is on a three-day visit to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia, Netherlands slam Russia's withdrawal from MH17 talks 16.10.2020

Australia urged Moscow to resume talks, saying it is "committed to pursuing truth" in what happened with the Malaysia Airlines flight.  Russia says the two countries are "viciously" trying to pin the blame on Moscow.
ITAR-TASS: DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE. JULY 17, 2014. The site of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, 60 km east of the Ukrainian Russian border. Photo ITAR-TASS/ Zurab Dzhavakhadze/dpa |

Russia withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands, Australia 15.10.2020

Moscow has accused the two countries of "viciously" trying to pin the blame on Russia. The Russian foreign ministry said it would continue its cooperation in the inquiry into the crash but "in a different format."

ARCHIV - 13.10.2015, Niederlande, Gilze-Rijen: Die aus Trümmern wieder zusammen gesetzte Boeing 777 der Malaysia Airlines, die als Flug MH17 über der Ukraine abgeschossen wurde, steht in einer Halle. Die Rakete, mit der das Passagierflug vor vier Jahren abgeschossen worden ist, stammte nach Angaben der Ermittler von der russischen Armee. (zu dpa «Ermittlungen zu Flug MH17: Buk-Rakete kam von russischer Armee» vom 24.05.2018) Foto: Peter Dejong/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Netherlands to take Russia to European court over MH17 downing 10.07.2020

By taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights, the Dutch government said it hopes to achieve "truth, justice and accountability" for the 298 victims. The Malaysia Airlines passenger jet was shot down in 2014.
Vor Beginn des Strafprozesses wegen des Abschusses der Boeing MH17. Das Verfahren beginnt am 09.03.2020. Von Korrespondent Maxim Drabok.

MH17 trial resumes in the Netherlands after coronavirus delay 08.06.2020

Lawyers defending four former pro-Russia militia members, who are not present in court, claim coronavirus travel restrictions have hampered their case and are requesting more time to prepare.

A protest sign stands next to rows of empty chairs, lined up by family members of victims of the MH17 crash line for each seat on the plane, during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

MH17 trial begins in Amsterdam despite suspects' absence 09.03.2020

It's been almost six years since 298 people lost their lives when the Malaysia Airlines MH17 was downed over Ukraine. The trial investigating four suspects has kicked off — but the accused did not show up.
Vor Beginn des Strafprozesses wegen des Abschusses der Boeing MH17. Das Verfahren beginnt am 09.03.2020. Von Korrespondent Maxim Drabok.

MH17 relatives hold 'empty chair' protest in front of Russian Embassy 08.03.2020

Protesters in The Hague lined up 298 chairs to symbolize each of the victims of the shot-down passenger jet. On Monday, four men are going on trial in absentia over their alleged involvement in the 2014 disaster.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool 

Opinion: Germany's policy on Russia — silence implies consent 23.12.2019

What has actually happened is not decisive, only the way it is perceived and remembered later on. That is why it is imperative to talk to Russia in clear terms, says political scientist Jörg Himmelreich.
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a Malaysian air crash investigation team inspect the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region in this July 22, 2014 file photo. The United Nations' civil aviation body will launch two pilot projects designed to help airlines and states better share information about risks in conflict zones, the organization said on August 26, 2014 nearly six weeks after Malaysian airliner flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Files (UKRAINE - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER CIVIL UNREST)

Flight MH17 families seek answers as suspects face trial in absentia 08.12.2019

Five years go, Piet Ploeg lost multiple members of his family when flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine. Like others affected by the tragedy, he hopes the upcoming trial will bring those responsible to justice.
VERPIXELT nach Rücksprache mit Martin Muno *** Vladimir Tsemakh (L), an Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in the downing of flight MH17, smiles as he speaks with his lawyer after the verdict of the court of appeal, at the end of his hearing in Kiev on September 5, 2019. - A court in Ukraine on September 5, 2019 released from pre-trial detention Tsemakh, amid speculation he may be used in a prisoner swap with Russia. Ukraine captured Vladimir Tsemakh, accused of fighting for pro-Russian separatists, in June, but he is believed to be a person of interest in the downing of MH17. European lawmakers described him as a key suspect and asked Kiev to make him available for testimony in the probe. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Russia let MH17 suspect flee, Dutch prosecutors allege 02.12.2019

A suspect in the downing of MH17 over Ukraine was allowed to leave Russia despite personal pleas from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to detain and extradite the man. Moscow broke European law, Dutch prosecutors say.
A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine, in Bunnik, Netherlands, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Opinion: Specter of MH17 haunts Kremlin 20.11.2019

Dutch-led investigations into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine have unearthed new evidence that points the finger squarely at Russia. It could implicate the Kremlin, writes Konstantin Eggert.
ATTENTION EDITORS - REUTERS PICTURE HIGHLIGHT TRANSMITTED BY 2145 GMT ON JULY 19, 2014 DON110 A pro-Russian separatist stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev REUTERS NEWS PICTURES HAS NOW MADE IT EASIER TO FIND THE BEST PHOTOS FROM THE MOST IMPORTANT STORIES AND TOP STANDALONES EACH DAY. Search for TPX in the IPTC Supplemental Category field or IMAGES OF THE DAY in the Caption field and you will find a selection of 80-100 of our daily Top Pictures. REUTERS NEWS PICTURES. TEMPLATE OUT

MH17 investigators link plane crash to Russian officials 14.11.2019

Dutch investigators say they intercepted telephone calls that implicate the Russian government in the MH17 downing over Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors are making a new appeal for witnesses to contribute information.

