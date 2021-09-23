Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
On July 17, 2014, flight MH17 was allegedly shot down over Ukraine.
Malaysia Airline Flight MH17 was an international flight carrying 283 passengers and 15 crew members. The flight was scheduled from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The Boeing 777-200ER plane lost contact over the Ukraine-Russian border and crashed near Torez in Donetsk Oblast, killing all on board. The plane was reportedly shot down by a surface-to-air missle fired during a battle in the Shakhtarsk region. DW's latest content on Flight MH17 is collated below.
