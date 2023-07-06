Indonesian startup taps AI to combat food waste

Nature and EnvironmentIndonesiaIndonesian startup taps AI to combat food wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndonesiaAyu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti in Jakarta2 hours ago2 hours agoGREENS says it wants to eliminate food loss and decentralize production by using technologies such as AI and blockchain to create what it describes as a hyperlocal meta-farming food ecosystem.https://p.dw.com/p/4SNxqAdvertisement