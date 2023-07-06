  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Indonesian startup taps AI to combat food waste

Ayu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti in Jakarta
2 hours ago

GREENS says it wants to eliminate food loss and decentralize production by using technologies such as AI and blockchain to create what it describes as a hyperlocal meta-farming food ecosystem.

A resident with her pets being evacuated on a boat from a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be held accountable

Conflicts3 hours ago
