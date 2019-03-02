 Indonesia and Australia sign long-awaited free trade deal | News | DW | 04.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Indonesia and Australia sign long-awaited free trade deal

After more than nine years of talks, Australia and Indonesia have signed a free trade agreement. The deal had been delayed after Australia signaled its support for Israel, sparking outcry from Muslim-majority Indonesia.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham and Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita shake hands after signing a free trade agreement (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Ibrahim)

Indonesia and Australia signed a landmark free trade agreement on Monday, some nine years after negotiations first started.

Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita and his Australian counterpart Simon Birmingham signed the multi-billion-dollar Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Jakarta.

Read more: Germany and Asia align in the struggle for free trade

The agreement slashes Australian tariffs on Indonesian goods to zero and gradually eliminates 94 percent of Indonesia's tariffs on Australian goods.

Enggartiasto said the agreement was "historic for both countries."

"This agreement is extremely beneficial for the two countries and is very comprehensive, not only in terms of trade in goods but also in terms of investment and services," he said at a joint press conference after the signing ceremony.

'A new chapter of cooperation'

Birmingham said the deal marked a "new chapter of cooperation" between the two neighbors.

"The signing of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement brings our two nations closer together than ever before," Birmingham said.

Bilateral trade between the two countries was worth $11.7 billion ($10.3 billion) in 2017. Indonesia is Australia's 13th-largest trading partner.

Read more: Palm oil: Too much of a good thing?

The pact will give Australian cattle and sheep farmers more access to Indonesia's 260 million people.

Other beneficiaries include Australian universities, health providers and miners, as well as major industrial sectors in Indonesia such as the automotive, textile, footwear and agribusiness industries. 

Watch video 02:43

Muslim fashion from Indonesia

Pact signing delayed

The deal has been a long time coming, with negotiations starting in 2010 and coming to an end on August 31.

But both sides delayed signing it after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was considering moving the country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population and is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause. It fears that any relocation of the embassy could undermine the Middle East peace process.

Australia recognized west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December, but fell short of moving its embassy there. Morrison said Australia would only do so after Israel and Palestine have agreed on a peace settlement.

  • City of Strife - Jerusalem Photo Gallery (Imago/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Jerusalem, the city of David

    According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Persian rule

    The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Historical Picture Archive/COR)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Roman and Byzantine rule

    The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 AD. Resistance movements rapidly formed among the population, so that in 66 AD, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately 600 years.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Selva/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Conquest by the Arabs

    Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 AD. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Crusades

    From 1070 AD onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 AD. Over a period of 200 years a total of nine crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 AD the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Ottomans and the British

    After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535 AD. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917 AD, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The divided city

    After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

  • Soldiers during Six-day war (picture alliance/AP/KEYSTONE/Government Press Office)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    East Jerusalem goes back to Israel

    In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Muslim pilgrimage to Israel

    Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

  • Old City in Jerusalem (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Unresolved status

    Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital.

    Author: Ines Eisele


law/amp (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Australia recognizes west Jerusalem as Israel's capital

After reversing decades of Middle East policy, Australia will now wait to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Last year, the US unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, triggering violent unrest in the region. (15.12.2018)  

Germany and Asia align in the struggle for free trade

The Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business is the flagship event in the region for the promotion of economic relations between Germany and Asia. This year the conference takes place in Jakarta. (02.11.2018)  

Palm oil: Too much of a good thing?

Palm oil can be used in everything from cosmetics to fuel, and is cheap and efficient to produce. But this versatile crop has a dark side — its incredible popularity has caused widespread environmental destruction. (07.08.2018)  

Australia 'open' to moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem

The Australian government might join the US and Guatemala in moving its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said. Rivals accused him of a "desperate" ploy to sway Jewish voters. (16.10.2018)  

Jakarta: Saving a sinking megacity

The Indonesian capital Jakarta is sinking. At the same time, sea levels are rising. Now the megacity is fighting back against the rising tide — and for its very survival. (15.01.2019)  

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. Jerusalem is revered as a sacred city by Jews, Muslims and Christians alike. For this reason, there has been controversy over the city to this day. (07.12.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Muslim fashion from Indonesia  

Indonesia: Help for smallholder farmers  

Indonesia: The sinking capital  

Related content

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 04.03.2019

Renewable energy making gains in Germany - Slowing growth to dominate China People's Congress - Australia and Indonesia enter free trade pact

Blick vom Singapore

EU lawmakers approve free trade deal with Singapore 13.02.2019

The free trade deal is the EU's first with a member of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN). The European Parliament's approval will clear the path for the deal to come into force as early as this year.

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business Asia 13.02.2019

EU votes on Singapore free trade deal - Minimum wage hikes pushing S. Korea joblessness

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 