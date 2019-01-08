 Jakarta: Saving a sinking megacity | Global Ideas | DW | 15.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Jakarta: Saving a sinking megacity

The Indonesian capital Jakarta is sinking. At the same time, sea levels are rising. Now the megacity is fighting back against the rising tide — and for its very survival.

Watch video 08:27
Now live
08:27 mins.

Indonesia: The sinking capital

The people of the coastal city of Jakarta have always lived with the good and bad of the water. The sea delivers food, yet it also brings floods. Now, there are concerns that the Indonesian capital is sinking.

Sea level rise as a result of climate change is only one of the problems. The other is the reality that Jakarta's inhabitants are illegally draining underground aquifers because they often don't have access to public drinking water. As a result, the ground is giving way, dropping up to 25 centimeters a year.

Some 32 million people live in Jakarta and now urban planners have begun to understand the extent of the threat to the city and its population. They're trying to fend off the worst impacts. But can they stop the city from going under?

A film by Michael Wetzel

 

Audios and videos on the topic

Indonesia: The sinking capital  

Related content

Indonesia: The sinking capital 14.01.2019

The Indonesian capital of Jakarta is sinking by up to 25 centimeters every year. Urban planners try to prevent the worst. But walls alone do not help against the floods. In the Tongkol settlement, people are now take action.

Indien Umwelt Verschmutzung Recycling Energie

Water and climate change: 'Era of stable abundance is over' 31.08.2018

As World Water Week draws to a close, water and climate expert Jens Berggren explains why climate change is already affecting our precious H2O.

Großbritannien Studie schwimmende Gemüsefarmen im Meer

Innovative clean water technologies 30.08.2018

Clean fresh water is scarce throughout much of the world with as many as 2.1 billion people lacking safe drinking water at home. And climate change is adding to the stress. These innovations could help.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile. 

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction. 

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 