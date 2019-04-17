 Indigenous Australians challenge government over climate at UN | News | DW | 13.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Indigenous Australians challenge government over climate at UN

In the first case of its kind, an indigenous group is accusing the Australian government of violating their human rights by not taking action on climate change. They say their culture and homeland are at risk.

UN headquarters NYC

A group of indigenous Australians, who reside in low-lying islands in the country's north, plan to submit a complaint to the UN on Monday that accuses Australia of failing to act on climate change.

The group resides in the low-lying Torres Strait Islands in the country's north. They argue that Australia's lack of climate change policies is putting their culture and ancestral homeland at risk.

"Tides are rising every year, flooding homes, lands and important cultural sites. Rising sea temperatures are blighting the health of the marine environments around the islands, by bleaching the coral and acidifying the ocean," a statement from the indigenous group said.

"We are seeing this effect on our land and on the social and emotional well-being of our communities who practice culture and traditions," said Kabay Tamu, one of the petitioners. 

"Many Islanders are worried that their islands could quite literally disappear in their lifetimes without urgent action," the group said.

Read more: Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change

The islanders are set to ask the UN to rule that existing international human rights law requires Australia to reduce its emissions to at least 65 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

They will also demand that the government invest some $14 million (€12 million) in emergency infrastructure, such as sea walls, to protect Torres Strait communities.

A human rights case

The case represents the first time that government inaction on climate change has been equated to a violation of human rights.

"Climate change is fundamentally a human rights issue," said Sophie Marjanac, the lead lawyer on the case.

"Australia's continued failure to build infrastructure to protect the islands, and to take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, constitutes a clear violation of the Islanders' rights to culture, family and life," she added.

The announcement comes as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the world was "not on track" to confine the rise in global warming and decried a "fading political will to act."

Read more:Opinion: Germany's climate activism is full of hypocrisy 

Australia is due to hold parliamentary elections on Saturday. Climate change has been a central issue, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's opponents accusing him and his government of not supporting emission reduction efforts, while backing the expansion of coal mining.

jcg/rt (dpa, AFP)

Watch video 02:08

Thousands took to the streets of Paris, London and Brussels

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Survey: German voters see climate as biggest EU challenge

Voters in Germany want their elected representatives in Europe to tackle the environment more than any other issue. In a survey spanning eight countries, migration was seen as the overall most pressing challenge. (13.05.2019)  

Climate change: UN chief Guterres decries 'fading' global efforts

Political efforts to cool climate change are "fading" as things get worse, Antonio Guterres warned. He's visiting New Zealand en route to South Pacific islands that are at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels. (12.05.2019)  

Greta Thunberg at London climate protest: 'We will never stop fighting'

More than 1,000 people have been arrested since protests against climate change started in the British capital on April 15. Greta Thunberg said the movement would "make sure" that politicians take drastic action. (22.04.2019)  

Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change

A UN-backed report says a million species are at risk of extinction, and warns biodiversity loss and failure to conserve ecosystems has catastrophic effects on people as well as nature. (06.05.2019)  

Opinion: Germany's climate activism is full of hypocrisy

Fridays For Future protests, banning combustion engines by 2030, a climate cabinet. The hysteria around climate change in Germany has now lost all objectivity, says DW's Henrik Böhme. (13.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands took to the streets of Paris, London and Brussels  

Related content

Indonesien Feuer

Mass deforestation: How trade fells trees in Brazil and Indonesia 17.04.2019

Hunger for beef, palm oil, soy and timber fuels rainforest clearance at enormous scales, especially in Brazil and Indonesia. That matters for climate change.

Global Ideas Klima Schulstreik

Berlin students fight to get climate change onto lesson plans 06.02.2019

Are schools equipping kids with the skills to understand and deal with climate change? Some German students don't think so and are trying to get their curriculum changed.

Brasilien Brasilia Proteste indigener Völker

Jair Bolsonaro's stance on indigenous people is 'discriminatory and racist' 04.01.2019

Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, has wasted little time in targeting the country's indigenous people. UN rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz told DW that a move to expand farming will put indigenous rights at risk.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  