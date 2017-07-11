India's push for COVID vaccine patent waiver hits EU roadblock

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a forceful plea to EU leaders on May 8 to back a proposal for temporary waiver of intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines and medicines worldwide put forward by India and South Africa.
The waiver was necessary to boost efforts to combat the pandemic by scaling up vaccine production and ensuring equitable access, Modi said.
"The US has also supported the proposal a couple of days ago," Modi told EU leaders at a virtual summit. "The EU's support at WTO for this waiver will ensure that we can scale up the vaccine production for equitable and global access and save lives."
The recent move by US President Joe Biden to support a patent waiver for coronavirus vaccines has also piled pressure on the European Union.
"I think the EU should consider a waiver. The world is facing a truly international calamity and it should realize that no single country can be safe until all are safe," Gautam Menon, a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University, told DW.
Reluctance to waive COVID vaccine patents
EU leaders have expressed doubts that waiving intellectual property rights is the way forward.
Reactions from some of the leaders gave a sense that a temporary waiver was unlikely to happen soon. The 27-member bloc is now the most influential body that is challenging the proposal at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
"I made it clear that I do not believe that giving away patents is the solution to make vaccines available to more people," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
"If a patent is given away and the quality is no longer controlled, I see more risk than chance," she added.
French president Emmanuel Macron echoed the concerns of the German government and criticized the lack of vaccine exports coming from countries such as the US and the UK.
"The current issue is not really about intellectual property. Can you give intellectual property to laboratories that do not know how to produce and will not produce tomorrow?" Macron said recently.
Other EU member states such as Italy and Spain have reacted more positively to the US government's initiative to not wait for the WTO to arrive at a consensus-based decision.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez proposed incentives for pharma companies to enter into voluntary licensing agreements and to pool knowledge using existing WTO platforms.
Sanchez demanded that full use be made of existing manufacturing capacities and trade obstacles be removed for ensuring the functioning of supply chains.
"Finally, transportation, distribution and delivery of vaccines should be accelerated," Sanchez said.
EU ready for discussions
At the post-summit media conference in Portugal, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated that the EU was ready for discussions on the patent waiver issue while insisting that the measure needed to be part of a more extensive discussion.
"The point that I want to emphasize is that we are willing to go into the discussion, but we need a 360-degree view on it and not shy away from other topics," von der Leyen said.
She said questions that would need to be addressed covered production capacity, licensing and vaccine exports, in addition to the IP waiver.
A recent meeting of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) emphasized that the solution could only lie in the cooperation of experienced vaccine manufacturers.
"Technology transfers are a matter of trust — trust between the partners but also patent trust," said Thomas Cueni, the director-general of IFPMA. "Seventy percent of vaccine manufacturing is about quality control and quality assurance."
India's inoculation drive stuttering amid vaccine shortages
India's appeal to the EU comes at a time when the South Asian country is struggling to contain a calamitous second wave of coronavirus infections.
For months, nowhere in the world has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new variant of the virus fueled a surge in infections that has risen to more than 400,000 daily.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Social distancing, a farce?
People — many without masks — shop at a vegetable market in Mumbai. India has been struggling to contain a massive coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 24 million infections recorded to date. The country has logged around 260,000 deaths linked to the virus. According to medical experts, these numbers are vastly underreported.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Shortage of essential supplies
A young man unloads empty oxygen cylinders for refilling in Srinagar, Kashmir. India's health infrastructure has been under severe stress in recent days, with several states reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen, essential drugs, beds, health workers and vaccines, among other vital supplies.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Crematoriums overrun by bodies
Volunteers at a nonprofit organization carry bags full of unclaimed ashes belonging to COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in New Delhi. As the intense second coronavirus wave grips India, apocalyptic scenes of mass cremations have emerged, as queues of bodies wait outside overwhelmed crematoriums.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Disregarding scientific evidence
A man bathes in cow milk to remove cow dung from his body during "cow dung therapy" at a cow shelter on the outskirts of the city of Ahmedabad. Participants believe cow excrement boosts their bodies' ability to defend against the virus. The Indian government has faced heightened criticism for ignoring scientific evidence and warnings about variants.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Concern over new variants
A worker carries bricks on her head in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the B.1.617 coronavirus variant — first detected in India last October — as a "variant of concern." Epidemiologists note that this variant may be more resistant to vaccines.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
No nationwide lockdown
Policemen check the credentials of delivery personnel from India's leading food delivery service, Zomato, in the southern city of Kochi. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refused to announce a nationwide lockdown over economic concerns, several states have imposed strict restrictions and nighttime curfews to curb spread of the virus.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Scramble to reach home
A woman arrives at a bus stand in Jaipur to leave for her hometown, after authorities in the western state of Rajasthan announced a lockdown. Many people have left bigger cities for their towns and villages in order to avoid a repeat of the massive migrant crisis that accompanied India's first coronavirus lockdown last year.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Living with the virus?
A young man is seen carrying cans of beer as liquor shops in several districts of Uttar Pradesh are reopened. The northern state, led by Modi ally Yogi Adityanath, has registered one of the largest outbreaks in the country. In recent days, several bodies have washed up on the shores of the river Ganges, which runs through the state. Many believe that they belong to victims of the virus.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
Politics amid pandemic
Catholic nuns wear protective face masks as they wait to cast their votes outside a polling station in Kolkata. The government has been under fire for holding regional elections and massive rallies during a time when the country was descending into chaos over the new surge. Since the onset of the pandemic, West Bengal state has recorded more than 1.05 million infections so far.
-
COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up
A long road ahead
A man dressed as a clown sprays disinfectant outside a house in Mumbai. He told Reuters that he wears other different costumes aside from dressing up as a clown to raise awareness and spread information about the coronavirus. Many in India fear that the second wave is far from stemmed and if the virus spreads unabated, mass grief and mourning may soon be replaced by apathy.
Author: Seerat Chabba
But case numbers have been declining since last week, with the Health Ministry recording 281,386 over the past 24 hours, marking the first time since April 21 that the official number of daily new cases dropped below 300,000.
The daily death count stood at 4,106.
But experts say the numbers could be far higher, pointing to unreliable official data and the lack of testing in rural areas where the virus is spreading fast.
Meanwhile, the nation's vaccination drive is stuttering because of a dire shortages of doses.
Even though India is the world's largest vaccine-producing nation, only 141.6 million people, or roughly 10% of the population of 1.35 billion, have received at least one vaccine dose according to Health Ministry data.
The country has fully vaccinated just over 40.4 million people, or 2.9% of its population.
The average vaccination rate over seven days fell to 1.7 million on Sunday, from 1.8 million a week ago.
'It's poor planning'
Against this backdrop, the Indian government and vaccine makers have been puling out all the stops to increase production capacity to meet the enormous demand.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India's supply of vaccine doses should rise to 516 million by July, and more than 2 billion between August to December, boosted by domestic production and imports.
Shahid Jameel, a renowned virologist, blamed the government for not anticipating such a crisis.
"Intellectual property never stood in the way of vaccines for India. Early on, Indian companies signed licensing agreements for five vaccines developed in the global West," Jameel told DW.
"One of those — the AstraZeneca shot — has so far catered to 90% of India's vaccine needs. It's poor planning, and not intellectual property, that is the issue," he said.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
India sees its darkest days of pandemic
India has added hundreds of thousands of cases in recent days, and the total death toll has surpassed 220,000. Cities are running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
COVID sufferers seek medical support at temples
An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
COVID patients turn to informal health services
Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
Doctors treating patients wherever possible
A health care worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
Suffering patients plead for oxygen
A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
India in mourning
A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
India's younger population also hit
This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
Second COVID wave 'supremely contagious'
The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
'Swallowing our city's people like a monster'
The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.
-
India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake
Vaccine drive falling behind
India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older are now eligible for a vaccine. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine.
Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Brunnersum