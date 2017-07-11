EU ready to 'discuss' coronavirus vaccine patent waivers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the bloc was ready to discuss a proposal to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines, stressing that Europe's priority would be to "ramp up" global supplies.

"The European Union is also ready to discuss any proposal that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she told an online conference. "And that's why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal for waiver on intellectual property protection for covered vaccines could help achieve that objective."

However, von der Leyen said that the bloc's top priority was still to "ramp up production to achieve global vaccination."

'Only when Biden moves'

The announcement comes a day after US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Washington now supports calls for a global waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines.

The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded US President Joe Biden's "historic" move.

Bas Eickhout, a member of the EU parliament and the Dutch GroenLinks (GreenLeft), took to Twitter to criticize the bloc's delayed move.

"Each time we Greens asked for this waiver the Commission answered with 'voluntary agreements are better'. Only when Biden moves, the Commission starts shifting. So much for strategic autonomy," he tweeted.

The US and the EU have been under pressure to waive patents so that poorer countries could produce more affordable generic versions of COVID-19 vaccines. Both had up until now resisted calls for a global waiver.

Further talks will take place on Thursday at the World Trade Organization (WHO), which had been backing India and South Africa's push for a waiver on intellectual property rights for months.

The WHO said in April that of 700 million vaccines globally administered, only 0.2% had been in low-income countries.

More to follow...

mvb/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)