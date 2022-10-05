India: How a dairy company is empowering women

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An Uttar Pradesh milk company is transforming thousands of women's lives and helping them buck a patriarchal system.
The Popular Front of India (PFI) is a Muslim political association the Indian government says is behind violent protests. While many welcome the ban, critics say similar Hindu interest groups should be banned as well.
Women complain that weak laws and a male-oriented society put them at risk from assailants who do not consider women their equals.
Activists and members of minority communities say Pakistan's culture of impunity, along with state inaction, is fueling the rise of hate crimes and blasphemy accusations.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Iran's Islamic clerical regime "is on the wrong side of history" and has pledged new sanctions from the EU.
