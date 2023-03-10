India, Australia agree to strengthen bilateral relations

"We are partners and building that partnership even stronger each and every day,'' he told reporters.
The statement came ahead of his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Boosting economic relations
Albanese said Australia and India have decided to speed up the finalization of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).
"This transformational deal will realize the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India," he said.
The CECA was stuck in negotiations for more than 10 years before talks were restarted in 2011. However, after reaching an impasse in 2016, the discussions on the deal were suspended.
In 2021, the CECA talks were again resumed, but a deal is yet to be formalized.
Last year, a smaller free trade deal — the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) — was signed between the two nations. It was India's first agreement with a developed country in a decade.
New Delhi said ECTA has the potential to double the current bilateral trade between Australia and India, which was around $27.5 billion (€24.2 billion) in 2021, and is estimated to reach up to $50 billion within five years, according to figures published by Reuters news agency. It was also Cranberra's ninth-largest trading partner in 2022.
Albanese also said earlier this week that India, along with Indonesia, will rise up to become the world's third and the fourth largest economies in the future, which Australia sees as an "incredible opportunity."