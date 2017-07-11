 In corruption, Peru′s new president faces uphill battle | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 17.11.2020

Americas

In corruption, Peru's new president faces uphill battle

Francisco Sagasti is Peru's new caretaker president. He faces the mammoth task of fighting systematic corruption that has paralyzed the South American country for years.

Francisco Sagasti holds up his hands after being named president

Francisco Sagasti is an experienced political strategist, consultant to the United Nations, the author of 25 books and an industrial engineer who once worked at the World Bank. And he's a man who isn't easily ruffled, perhaps because he was one of the hostages taken by Peru's MRTA guerrillas at the Japanese embassy in Lima in 1996.

Sagasti, Peru's new centrist president, has an impressive resume. He may just be the right person in the right place at the right time to moderate the transition until the next general election in April 2021.

However, the main reason he was chosen in the wake of the violent protests earlier this month was probably the fact that the 76-year-old politician with Austrian roots isn't suspected of corruption. That means a great deal in the Andean state.

People take to the streets on bicycles to peacefully demonstrate against the new government of interim president Manuel Merino

Peruvians are demanding that the state finally deal with corruption, said political analyst Melissa Navarro

Decades of rampant corruption

Peru's seven previous presidents were all either accused of corruption, indicted, arrested or jailed. From the most recent, Manuel Merino, to Martin Vizcarra, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Ollanta Humala, Alan Garcia, Alejandro Toledo, Alberto Fujimori — corruption is as much a part of Peruvian politics as the popular pisco brandy is a part of any good party.

"Corruption is everywhere in Peru; it affects all areas of society and life," said Mayte Dongo, a historian and political scientist at the Catholic University in Peru, adding that this is why the country has so many corrupt lawmakers. "It's simply a reflection of society."

Read more: Are corrupt politicians behind Peru's palm oil plantations?

No less than 68 of the 130 current parliamentarians are under criminal investigation. Nothing illustrates better what keeps a large majority of them going than a remark made by parliamentarian Esther Saavedra in September 2019: "Yo estoy aqui por mi plata" — "I am here for my money."

"The parliamentarians who have been elected aren't the ones who have the interests of the people in mind, but those who have paid the most for the top positions on the list," said Dongo.

Watch video 04:09

Reactions in Peru after Merino resigns

Sagasti faces uphill battle

"This is fantastic news; we did it," said Melissa Navarro, a political analyst and adviser to Sagasti's Morado Party, commenting on his appointment. "We are rewriting the history of Peru's independence 200 years later." She is convinced Sagasti, who managed to rise to power backed by a political alliance created just three years ago, will take the issue of corruption seriously.

Sagasti will be walking a fine line — constantly forced to seek new majorities in the fragmented parliament, as Morado only has a total of nine seats. He is, thanks to an antiquated constitutional clause, always in danger of being forced out of office if parliamentarians object to his policies. There are few places on Earth where the Chamber of Deputies is as powerful, and the president as powerless, as in Peru.

Read more: Latin America's corruption fighters gain new ground

Take Martin Vizcarra, the popular former president who also declared war on corruption, as an example — even though he himself was suspected of having accepted bribes worth more than half a million euros from a construction company as governor of the Moquegua region between 2011 and 2014.

During his time in office, which came to an end earlier this month, Vizcarra wanted to lift parliamentary immunity and make it more difficult to reelect members of parliament. Worried about their futures, two thirds of the parliamentarians pushed through his resignation; Sagasti wasn't among them.

"Of course, Vizcarra is also said to have enriched himself, but there is every indication that the vote was a concerted action by a few members of parliament to get rid of him," said Navarro.

When asked what Sagasti can expect in his fight against corruption, a member of parliament was quick to come up with a new nickname: Don Quixote — the aging knight and hero of lost causes.

This article has been translated from German by Dagmar Breitenbach.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    Profitable plant

    The oil palm bears around 6000 fruits. As the demand for palm oil increases, so has its economic importance.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    Palm oil plantation in Ucayali, Peru

    Rainforest is being increasingly cleared to make way for huge palm oil plantations.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    At the border

    The indigenous “Santa Clara de Uchunya” community in Ucayali, Peru. Around 200 people live in the main village.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    The president

    Community leader, Carlos Hoyos, fears for the future of the villagers. The palm oil plantations have spread right to village's periphery. Indigenous community representatives fighting for the land have their lives threatened.

  • Global Ideas Peru Provinz Ucayali (DW/K. Döhne)

    Peru: Fighting a corrupt business

    In danger

    Indigenous villagers are not equipped to grapple with palm oil multinationals. With threats and misinformation, they are being forced to leave and sell their land for little money. Shootings of indigenous people have been traced back to the conflict over land.

    Author: Katja Döhne


