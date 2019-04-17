Peru: Ex-president Kuczynski to stay in prison

A judge in Peru ruled Friday that former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski remain in pre-trial custody for up to three years, as prosecutors prepare charges against him for allegedly accepting bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Prosecutors had requested a 36-month preventive jail term after police arrested Kuczynski, who served from 2016 to 2018, earlier this month. The 80-year-old was unable to attend Friday's ruling because he was receiving treatment for high blood pressure.

The decision came two days after former president Alan Garcia killed himself to avoid arrest on suspicion of taking bribes from Odebrecht in return for granting them government contracts.

In 2016, the company admitted to paying nearly $800 million (€708 million) in bribes to officials in several Latin American countries in exchange for building contracts.

Read more: Brazil prosecutors and Odebrecht execs to sign world's biggest plea and leniency deal

As president, Kuczynski admitted that one of his firms had advised the construction giant on financing for projects that had been awarded while he was minister in a previous government.

Police have also ordered two other Peruvian ex-presidents, Alejandro Toledo and Ollanta Humala, to pre-trial detention fortheir suspected involvement in the Odebrecht scandal.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded A political crisis unfolds Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has survived the beginnings of an impeachment process, significant allegations of corruption and the backlash of pardoning a jailed dictator. But with protests growing against his government, can former investment banker fulfill his presidential mandate? DW examines the situation.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Corrupt beginnings In December, Odebrecht told Peru's parliament that it made payments amounting to $4.8 million (€4.07 million) to a company controlled by Kuczynski while he was a minister in a previous government. Despite first denying any ties with the Brazilian construction company, he later admitted that he worked on an advisory basis for the firm, a move that did not sit well with many Peruvians.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Struggle for survival After the revelations emerged, parliament took little time to debate whether to impeach him. Days after Odebrecht's testimony, the legislature initiated a debate on impeachment with enough support to push formal proceedings through a vote. However, when lawmakers finally voted on whether to move forward, they failed to garner enough votes for impeachment, with some saying a deal had been made.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Fujimori's ghost On Christmas Eve, Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori who was serving a 25-year jail sentence for atrocities committed during his tenure. Kuczynski cited Fujimori's waning health, but others said it may have part of a deal to survive impeachment. Civil conflict between 1980 and 2000 involving leftist militants killed an estimated 70,000 people in the Andean country.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded 'No to pardon' The pardon infuriated thousands of Peruvians, prompting protests on Christmas Day and the day after. Protesters held placards lamenting Fujimori's presidency while others displayed photographs of Peruvians disappeared during his tenure from 1990 to 2000. Rights groups said a request had been made to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to examine a challenge to the legality of the pardon.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Supporters gather Fujimori's supporters also rallied for his pardon. Despite having served time in prison, Fujimori continues to maintain a level of popularity in Peru for defeating the Maoist insurgent group Shining Path and stabilizing the economy. His supporters have gathered outside his hospital in Lima, where doctors described his health as "delicate," saying he's unlikely to leave intensive care soon.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Jumping ship While protests have dented Kuczynski's presidency, the resignations of senior officials has made things worse. Culture Minister Salvador Der Solar, a former filmmaker, stepped down within days of the protests. Others to jump ship included former Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio, a presidential advisor and the head of the Justice Ministry's office of human rights.

How Peru's political crisis unfolded Uncertain future While Kuczynski managed to narrowly survive an impeachment process in what observers have speculated was part of a deal to pardon Fujimori, it is unclear whether he'll be able to do so in the future. However, what is certain is that he faces an uphill battle with growing anger on the streets of Peru that threatens to topple his government. Author: Lewis Sanders IV (with Reuters, dpa)



amp/kl (dpa, Reuters)

