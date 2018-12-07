 Brazil′s Odebrecht cuts deal with Peru to name bribed officials | News | DW | 09.12.2018

News

Brazil's Odebrecht cuts deal with Peru to name bribed officials

Four former presidents and the opposition leader are currently under investigation in the Odebrecht graft scandal. The deal commits the construction giant to provide information about bribes it paid to officials.

Odebrecht (picture-alliance/epa/S. Mor)

Peruvian authorities have reached a deal with Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht's Peruvian unit that will allow the scandal-tainted firm to operate in Peru in exchange for fines and divulging information about officials it bribed, local media and Reuters reported on Saturday. 

Odebrecht has been at the center of a major graft scandal after it admitted to US, Brazilian and Swiss prosecutors in 2016 of paying nearly $800 million (€ 703 million) in bribes to politicians in a dozen Latin American countries, including Peru.

Peruvian anti-graft prosecutors are currently investigating former presidents Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), Alan García (1985-1990, 2006-2011), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), in addition to the former presidential candidate and opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, who is in prison.

The internet portal El Comercio reported that the agreement between prosecutors and Odebrecht includes a commitment for the firm to provide information on bribes it paid to Peruvian officials.

Infografik Karte Odebrecht Lateinamerika englisch

The economic daily Gestion reported that in the 150-page agreement Odebrecht admitted to paying bribes to win seven contracts for five public works projects. Two sources told Reuters the Brazilian giant confessed to paying bribes to win six contracts related to four infrastructure projects.

Separately, the newspaper La Republica reported that Peruvian investigators will travel to Brazil in the coming weeks to interrogate Odebrecht's ex-president Jorge Barata related to an alleged money laundering case against former President Garcia and opposition leader Keiko Fujimori.

As part of the deal, Odebrecht also agreed to pay between $182 million and $200 million in fines, according to Reuters. The agreement allows Odebrecht to continue operating in Peru.

cw/jm (Reuters, EFE)

DW recommends

Brazil prosecutors and Odebrecht executives to sign world's biggest plea and leniency deal

The 'Valor Economic' newspaper has reported that executives with the Odebrecht engineering group are to sign a leniency agreement and agree to pay $2.1 billion in fines. It is the largest deal of its kind since 2008. (23.11.2016)  

Peru: Former President Kuczynski barred from leaving country amid corruption probe

A court has ruled that ex-President Kuczynski will not be allowed to leave the country pending a corruption investigation. He's not the only Peruvian leader facing allegations of shady business practices. (25.03.2018)  

Ecuador's VP Jorge Glas jailed for six years over Odebrecht kickbacks

Ecuador's vice president has become the highest-ranking politician to be convicted over the Odebrecht bribes scandal. Other cases in Mexico and Colombia have shown the international reach of the corruption. (14.12.2017)  

Peru judge orders ex-President Ollanta Humala jailed before trial

A court in Peru has ordered the arrest of former President Ollanta Humala and his wife in a corruption case. The couple have been accused of money laundering in a scandal involving a Brazilian construction company. (14.07.2017)  

Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori detained in corruption probe

Opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori has been detained as part of a graft probe. The widening investigation has ensnared former presidents and ministers. (11.10.2018)  

Related content

More corruption at Petrobras 06.12.2018

'Operation Car Wash' has uncovered another case of bribery involving Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras. It involves three of the world's largest commodity traders paying millions in exchange for better trading contracts.

Peru Justiz - Keiko Fujimori in Lima

Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori sent back to jail pending corruption trial 01.11.2018

Keiko Fujimori is accused of receiving about $1 million in illegal payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. The former first daughter has described the efforts to imprison her as "political persecution."

Peru Lima Keiko Fujimori vorläufig festgenommen

Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori detained in corruption probe 11.10.2018

Opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori has been detained as part of a graft probe. The widening investigation has ensnared former presidents and ministers.

