An artistic landmark: La Sagrada Família

This Barcelona church is one of the most famous works by architect Antoni Gaudí. Construction started on the Gothic-style church in 1882 and still continues to this day. Climb up the towers of the Sagrada Família to enjoy a magnificent view over the city. Those afraid of heights can keep their feet safely on the ground and visit Gaudí's tomb, which is located in the chapel of the Virgin El Carmen.