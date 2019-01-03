 Hundreds of German politicians hacked: media reports | News | DW | 04.01.2019

News

Hundreds of German politicians hacked: media reports

Internal party documents and politicians' personal details have been leaked online over Twitter, a Berlin radio has reported. All of Germany's parties in the Bundestag have been affected, except for the far-right AfD.

Deutschland Viergespann auf dem Brandenburger Tor und Kuppel des Reichstags (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/M. Haddenhorst)

Internal political documents and personal details belonging to hundreds of German politicians were published online, RBB Inforadio, a Berlin-area German public broadcaster, reported Friday morning.

The hack targeted members from all of Germany's political parties currently represented in the federal parliament, except for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Politicians at the state level were also affected.

Christmastide leak just discovered 

The document leak was first discovered Thursday evening, the broadcaster reported. However, the documents had apparently been posted online as early as December 2018 over a Hamburg-based Twitter account that released them in an Advent-calendar style. The Twitter account describes itself with labels such as security research, artist and satire

The majority of the leaked information was contact details such as addresses and cell phone numbers. However more personal documents, including banking and financial details, ID cards and private chats, were also released in certain instances.

None of the internal documents that were released were reported to be highly sensitive. The leaked documents included job applications, party memos, and lists of party members. Some of the documents were more than a year old.

No discernible pattern could be detected to the leaked documents. There is no known suspect or motivation at present. 

Watch video 02:20
Now live
02:20 mins.

Cyberattack against Germany's government 'ongoing'

