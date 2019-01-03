 Explosion outside AfD office in eastern Germany | News | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Explosion outside AfD office in eastern Germany

An explosion occurred outside of the AfD's Döbeln office in eastern Germany. Investigators are looking into whether the attack was politically motivated.

AfD flag (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

Authorities said "an unknown substance was detonated" in front of the building housing the offices of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the Saxon city of Döbeln on Thursday at around 7:20 p.m. local time (620 UTC), police said. 

Doors and windows on the building housing the AfD office as well as two neighboring buildings. Parked cars were apparently also damaged but no injuries were reported.

The police did not give information with regard to possible suspects for the attack. Saxony's State Office of Criminal Investigation were investigating suspicions that the crime was politically motivated.

  • CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Democratic Union (CDU)

    The CDU has traditionally been the main center-right party across Germany, but it has shifted toward the center under Chancellor Angela Merkel. The party remains more fiscally and socially conservative compared to parties on the left. It supports membership of the EU and NATO, budgetary discipline at home and abroad and generally likes the status quo. It is the largest party in the Bundestag.

  • Horst Seehofer - CSU (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Christian Social Union (CSU)

    The CSU is the sister party of the CDU in Bavaria and the two act symbiotically at the national level (CDU/CSU). Despite their similarities, the CSU is generally more conservative than the CDU on social issues, with CSU leader Horst Seehofer among the critics of Merkel's lax immigration policy. The CSU premier of Bavaria, Markus Söder, more recently ordered crosses in every state building.

  • Andrea Nahles - SPD (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Social Democrats (SPD)

    The SPD is Germany's oldest political party and the main center-left rival of the CDU/CSU. It shares the CDU/CSU support for the EU and NATO, but it takes a more progressive stance on social issues and welfare policies. The party is currently in a coalition government with the CDU/CSU and is trying to win back popular support under leader Andrea Nahles after losing votes in 2017.

  • AfD - Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Alternative for Germany (AfD)

    The new kid on the block is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. The far-right party was founded in 2013 and entered the Bundestag for the first time in 2017 under the stewardship of Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland. It is largely united by opposition to Merkel's immigration policy, euroscepticism, and belief in the alleged dangers posed by Germany's Muslim population.

  • Christian Lindner at the FDP party convention in Berlin in 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    Free Democrats (FDP)

    The FDP has traditionally been the kingmaker of German politics. Although it has never received more than 15 percent of the vote, it has formed multiple coalition governments with both the CDU/CSU and SPD. The FDP, today led by Christian Lindner, supports less government spending and lower taxes, but takes a progressive stance on social issues such as gay marriage or religion.

  • Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock (picture-alliance/Eventpress Rekdal)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Greens

    The Greens, led today by Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, emerged from the environmental movement in the 1980s. Unsuprisingly, it supports efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. It is also progressive on social issues. But strong divisions have occasionally emerged on other topics. The party famously split in the late 1990s over whether to use military force in Kosovo.

  • Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

    Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

    The Left

    The Left, led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, is the most left-wing party in the Bundestag. It supports major redistribution of wealth at home and a pacifist stance abroad, including withdrawing Germany from NATO. It emerged from the successor party to the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that ruled communist East Germany until 1989. Today, it still enjoys most of its support in eastern Germany.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


dv/sms (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Right-wing populism is EU's elephant in the room

If we want to combat rampant right-wing populism in Europe, we must above all address the issue of migration, says DW's Christoph Hasselbach. (31.12.2018)  

2018: The year Trumpian disruption rocked German politics

Germany and Angela Merkel started 2018 as the bearers of anti-Trump hopes, but they ended the year with plenty of turmoil themselves. DW political correspondent Jefferson Chase looks back at 12 very turbulent months. (31.12.2018)  

Germany's major political parties — What you need to know

There are seven political parties in the German Bundestag and they rarely agree on anything. DW takes a look at their ideologies, leadership and history. (17.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Amberg mutmaßliche NPD-Anhänger auf Schutz-Patrouille

Police refute claims of far-right patrols after migrant attacks 03.01.2019

Four asylum-seekers allegedly assaulted a dozen people in the Bavarian town of Amberg over the weekend, renewing debate over migration. The mayor rejected fears of vigilantism by the far-right NPD.

Filmszene Schindlers Liste SS Kommandant Amon Göth

Cinema gives AfD members free entry to 'Schindler's List' 03.01.2019

A German cinema has offered the free tickets to members of the far-right Alternative for Germany. The theater said it only wants to spur discussion about the Holocaust among a party that has trivialized the event.

Deutschland Berlin Horst Seehofer und Angela Merkel

2018: The year Trumpian disruption rocked German politics 31.12.2018

Germany and Angela Merkel started 2018 as the bearers of anti-Trump hopes, but they ended the year with plenty of turmoil themselves. DW political correspondent Jefferson Chase looks back at 12 very turbulent months.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 