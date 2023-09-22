  1. Skip to content
How Paris is working to cool down as the planet warms up

Lisa Louis
September 22, 2023

As temperatures rise around the globe, Paris is implementing measures to deal with the heat. The French capital has come up with a masterplan to reach climate neutrality. Could the program in Paris lead the way to become a model for other cities?

