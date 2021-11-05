How much longer can Formula 1 drive to survive?

Formula 1 is enjoying quite the season. Buoyed by the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the success of Netflix's show 'Drive to Survive' and building off Liberty Media's rebranding and marketing, motorsport's most prestigious series is growing strongly. But, at what price?

The international courier service DHL, which is a major F1 sponsor, revealed that for the 2021 season to happen, it clocked up to 120,000 kilometers (74.6,000 miles) to deliver cars, teams, broadcast and hospitality equipment, as well as fuel and tires. This is the equivalent of three trips around the world.

Just days after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, reinforced the fact that the very existence of the world as we know it is threatened by humanities "addiction to fossil fuels," the idea of flying teams of people to 21 countries in order for 22, 1,000-horsepower cars to drive around a circuit for an hour and a half seems beyond irresponsible.

F1 has grand plans to combat climate

Last year, F1 unveiled a climate-action strategy. This included a new engine that aims to be 100% sustainably fueled and carbon neutral by 2030, incentives for greener travel for fans, more sustainable materials, ultra-efficient logistics, and 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories.

This all sounds promising, and given motorsport's history of developing technologies that have aided the progression of every day cars, perhaps they deserve the benefit of the doubt.

For all the talk of ultra-efficient logistics, the biggest contributor to the sports's carbon emissions remains a concern. F1 revealed in a sustainability report that 45% of the 2018 season's 256,551 tonnes of CO2 emissions came from the transportation of Formula 1 teams and all their equipment.

Using data provided by the US Environmental Protection Agency to put that 256,551 tonnes of C02 into context, that is the greenhouse gas equivalent of 55,795 passenger vehicles being driven for one year.

In response to a DW query, F1 said that since it launched its climate strategy in November 2019, they have made "great headway in reducing the volume of equipment we send to races."

Last year, F1 accelerated a two-year plan to deliver remote broadcast operations into just eight weeks in response to COVID-19. By moving more technical equipment back to the UK, the amount of traveling staff sent to races was reduced by 36%, freight sent to races was reduced 34%.

F1 say this saved 70 tonnes of freight being taken to every race, which across last season's 17-race season equates to 1,190 tonnes of freight not shipped. Hopefully, this season, with 22 races back on the schedule, similar if not more reductions were made.

In the meantime, Formula 1 told DW it is investing to upgrade its ULD (Unit Load Devices) shipping containers. They say this will allow them to transition from an older fleet of 747 airplanes to more fuel-efficient 777s as well as offering more flexibility in choosing lower-impact modes of transport such as rail, road and sea-freight.

This, and planting trees to offset their emissions, are positive steps but are they enough? Can a sport whose global partners include Aramco, the world's largest oil producer and the world's profitable company, and Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, do more?

Furthermore, what about the emissions from business travel? In the aforementioned 2018 sustainability report, 27.7 percent of the emissions came from business travel, defined as "all individuals air and ground transportation, as well as hotel impacts for all F1 teams employees and employees of major event partners."

A newer report is currently in progress and is expected at the end of this season, or at the start of the next, but F1 told DW that it is "committed to reducing its carbon footprint across all areas of emissions, and is supported on this journey by our Commercial Partners."

F1 show will go on

In the meantime, the races will go on. Next season a record 23 races will be on the calendar as the 10 F1 teams fly around the world to 21 different countries. Can Formula One still deliver on all the promises of sustainable change in the face of a record season? Furthermore, is it not somewhat perverse for Formula 1 to contribute to climate change by flying around the world to places at the forefront of climate change?

Three years ago, Mexico City's chief resiliency officer Arnoldo Kramer told The New York Times that climate change had become "the biggest long-term threat to this city's future." The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, around which the newest F1 race is set to be held next year, stands just 10 feet (3.05 meters) above sea level. The sport is driving itself into a corner it cannot escape from.

Drivers and team principles are well aware the sport needs to change. Sebastian Vettel has repeatedly asked for F1 to do more when it comes to sustainability, and Lewis Hamilton's long-standing commitment to environmental causes are to be applauded, but despite F1's recent efforts, the sport their careers are built off is still becoming increasingly detached from the pressing reality of our time.

Clearly, F1 is becoming more and more popularity, but the most expensive traveling circus in sports must also deliver on its promise to dramatically change its act.