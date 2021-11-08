Visit the new DW website

Formula One

The world's fastest, most expensive motor sports series. Formula One's tradition heartland is in Europe, and especially the UK, although Italy, Germany, and France all played key roles in the sport's development.

Nowadays, roughly half of the F1 season takes place on other continents, watched by a global television audience of well over 500 million people each year. Germany waited decades for its first ever Formula One world champion, then generated two multiple champions in quick succession. Michael Schumacher won seven drivers' titles between 1994 and 2004, Sebastian Vettel won four in a row from 2010 to 2013. Lewis Hamilton is the reigning drivers' champion, his Mercedes team comfortably claimed the constuctors' crown in 2014. This pages is a collection of DW's recent content on the world's premier motor racing series.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

F1: The renaissance of Red Bull's Sergio Perez 08.11.2021

The Mexican driver made history at his home Grand Prix over the weekend. After staring at a possible exit from Formula One last season, Perez had made the most of his first season with Red Bull.
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the race REUTERS/Mike Blake

Formula One: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to extend lead 24.10.2021

Max Verstappen fought back from a shaky start to hold off the challenge of title rival Lewis Hamilton and win the US Grand Prix. As a result, the Dutch driver extends his lead over the reigning champion.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) walks past winner Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas as he speaks to the press after the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Istanbul on October 10, 2021. (Photo by UMIT BEKTAS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by UMIT BEKTAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Formula One: Late pit-stop costs Lewis Hamilton vital ground in title race 10.10.2021

Valtteri Bottas won from pole to flag in Turkey while his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton ended the race feuding with his team over a decision to pit. As a result, Max Verstappen extends his lead in the title race.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton gets ready on the grid of the Zandvoort circuit before the start of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 5, 2021. (Photo by Francisco Seco / POOL / AFP)

Formula One: Hamilton takes 10-place grid penalty in Turkey 08.10.2021

The decision of the Mercedes driver to take a new engine may have a big impact on a thrilling F1 title battle. But rival Max Verstappen showed in Russia two weeks ago that a grid sanction can be overcome.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix 26.09.2021

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won after late rain in Russia to seal 100 race wins and reclaim the championship lead. Lando Norris suffered heartbreak, while Max Verstappen enjoyed a late surprise.
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton gets out of his car following a collision with Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (unseen) during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

F1: Title contenders Hamilton and Verstappen crash out at Monza 12.09.2021

The Italian Grand Prix delivered drama beyond expectation as title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out. That left Daniel Ricciardo to win the race after an impressive showing from McLaren. 
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates in the parc ferme at the Zandvoort circuit after winning the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 5, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

Formula One: Max Verstappen wins on home soil to reclaim title race lead 05.09.2021

Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday. In doing so, he has reclaimed the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton as the Dutchman seeks a maiden title.
Race winner, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France celebrates on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP)

F1: Esteban Ocon wins first ever Grand Prix with victory in Hungary 01.08.2021

Esteban Ocon soaked up the champagne in Hungary after winning his first Formula One race. The Frenchman produced the drive of his life, pipping Sebastian Vettel to the checkered flag at the Hungaroring.
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 18, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the race REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Lewis Hamilton wins thrilling British Grand Prix despite 10-second penalty 17.07.2021

Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton won the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for an eighth time to reignite his title hopes. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was sent out of the race after a crash with the Briton.
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria - July 4, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

F1: Max Verstappen cruises to Austrian Grand Prix win 04.07.2021

Another commanding display from Red Bull driver Max Verstappen earned the Dutchman a third successive win, and fourth in the past five races. Lewis Hamilton struggled, and his title is under severe threat.
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

F1: Max Verstappen takes Styrian GP to increase championship lead 27.06.2021

The Red Bull driver won his third race in four to move further ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the standings. Hamilton admitted that Mercedes needs to make adjustments in order to catch Red Bull this season.
Formula One F1 - French Grand Prix - Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France - June 20, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

F1: Verstappen takes French GP after classic duel with Hamilton 20.06.2021

Max Verstappen ended Lewis Hamilton's dominance at the Circuit Paul Ricard to take the French GP. The win puts the Red Bull driver in strong position in the drivers' championship with races on home territory upcoming.
PEREZ Sergio mex, Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, portrait celebrating his victory at the podium during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 from June 04 to 06, 2021 on the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan - FORMULE 1 : Grand Prix d Azerbaidjan - Bakou - 06/06/2021 DPPI/PANORAMIC PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL 00121012__B2_8429

Formula One: Perez finishes ahead of Vettel to win wild Azerbaijan Grand Prix 06.06.2021

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won a chaotic Grand Prix in Baku, finishing just ahead of German Sebastian Vettel after Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton failed to finished. It's Perez's first victory for Red Bull.
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc takes part in the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 22, 2019. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

F1 axes Singapore Grand Prix over COVID fears 04.06.2021

F1 officials and Singapore authorities have agreed to cancel October's race owing to the country's highly-strict border policy. And question marks remain over other events still marked in the Grand Prix calendar.
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 23, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

Formula One: Max Verstappen wins in Monaco to lead title race for first time 23.05.2021

Max Verstappen started the day 14 points behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and ended it four clear of the Mercedes driver. The 23-year-old Dutchman leads the F1 title race for the first time.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 09: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 09, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti - Pool/Getty Images)

F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix 09.05.2021

Lewis Hamilton overcame a difficult start to win his third race in the last four. But Max Verstappen is staying in touch with the reigning champion, coming in second and claiming the fastest lap.
