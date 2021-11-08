The world's fastest, most expensive motor sports series. Formula One's tradition heartland is in Europe, and especially the UK, although Italy, Germany, and France all played key roles in the sport's development.

Nowadays, roughly half of the F1 season takes place on other continents, watched by a global television audience of well over 500 million people each year. Germany waited decades for its first ever Formula One world champion, then generated two multiple champions in quick succession. Michael Schumacher won seven drivers' titles between 1994 and 2004, Sebastian Vettel won four in a row from 2010 to 2013. Lewis Hamilton is the reigning drivers' champion, his Mercedes team comfortably claimed the constuctors' crown in 2014. This pages is a collection of DW's recent content on the world's premier motor racing series.