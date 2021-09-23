Visit the new DW website

Michael Schumacher

Seven times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is one Germany's most famous sports stars.

"Schumi", bornin 1969, drove for the Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes teams, his F1 career began in 1991, he retired in 2006 only to return four years later. His younger brother Ralf is also a F1 driver.

Ferrari Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany celebrates after taking the pole position at the end of the qualifying session for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir racetrack in Manama March 11, 2006. Former F1 champion Schumacher is leaving Lausanne hospital for Swiss home, a family statement announced on Tuesday, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files (BAHRAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT HEALTH SOCIETY PROFILE)

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher on Netflix 23.09.2021

An invincible race car driver, but also a loving family man. The streaming service's new film, "Schumacher," unveils different facets of the Formula One giant.
Formel 1: Auftakt der Testfahrten, International Circuit von Sakhir. Mick Schumacher vom Haas F1 Team macht sich für Werbeaufnahmen für die Formel 1 bereit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Mick Schumacher can't wait to make his Formula 1 debut 22.03.2021

Almost nine years after seven-time drivers' champion Michael Schumacher ended his racing career, his famous surname is back in F1. Michael's son Mick, the F2 champion, is set to make his debut in Formula 1.
Mick Schumacher faehrt ab 2021 in der Formel 1 fuer das Team Haas. Archivfoto; FOTOMONTAGE:Ferrari-Teamchef Å_ber Mick Schumacher Wie koennten wir zu diesem Namen Nein sagen? In der Formel 3 kÅ mpft Mick Schumacher aktuell um den Titel. Kein Wunder, dass sein Name auch schon bei Formel-1-Teams kursiert. Auch Ferrari scheint nicht abgeneigt zu sein. Die Ferrari-Bosse koennen sich eine Zukunft von Mick Schumacher beim Traditionsrennstall bestens vorstellen und damit in die Fussstapfen seines Vaters Michael Schumacher treten. Ein Portraet,Bild von Michael Schumacher haengt in der Hall of Fame. Formel 1:GP von Oesterreich, Red Bull Ring Zeltweg,Spielberg,Saison 2017,am 09.07.2017.

Formula One: Could new sprint races boost Mick Schumacher? 12.02.2021

Formula One wants to introduce a sprint race at some grand prix weekends. F1 debutant Mick Schumacher has experience of such races from his Formula Two days and could profit, but not as much as he would have liked.
ARCHIV - 28.11.2019, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Abu Dhabi: Motorsport: Formel-2-Weltmeisterschaft, vor der Qualifikation. Formel-2-Fahrer Mick Schumacher spricht mit Journalisten auf der Yas Marina Rennstrecke. (Zu dpa «Ralf Schumacher sieht Neffe Mick auf gutem Weg in Richtung Formel 1») Foto: Kamran Jebreili/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Mick Schumacher wins F2 title after signing F1 deal with Haas 06.12.2020

Mick Schumacher will fulfill his dream of competing in Formula One next season after signing on with Haas. The 21-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has now claimed the F2 world title before his promotion.
MONTE CARLO, MONACO - MAY 23: Lewis Hamilton (R) of Great Britain and McLaren listens as Michael Schumacher (L) of Germany and Mercedes GP talks at the drivers press conference during previews to the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at the Monte Carlo Circuit on May 23, 2012 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Opinion: Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher? There's no contest 15.11.2020

Having secured his seventh Formula One world championship title, Lewis Hamilton joins Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver of all time. DW's Gerhard Sonnleitner asks: Who is really the greatest?
Formula One F1 - Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - October 25, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race Pool via REUTERS/Rudy Carezzevoli

F1: Lewis Hamilton wins in Portugal to seal all-time race win record 25.10.2020

Hamilton stole the show with a fantastic drive in Portugal to secure 92 career race wins, moving him ahead of Michael Schumacher. After a wild start to the Grand Prix, the Mercedes pair moved away.
31.07.2016+++Die Formel-1 Rennfahrer fahren am 31.07.2016 beim Großen Preis von Deutschland auf dem Hockenheimring in Hockenheim (Baden-Württemberg). Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | (c) picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas

No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season 29.08.2019

Next year's Formula One season will feature a record 22 races, but none of them will be in Germany. That means Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and the title-winning Mercedes team will be without a home race.
04.08.2019, Ungarn, Budapest: Motorsport: Formel-1-Weltmeisterschaft, Grand Prix von Ungarn, Rennen: Lewis Hamilton (M) aus Großbritannien vom Team Mercedes feiert Auf dem Podium seinen Sieg mit dem zweitplatzierten Max Verstappen (l) aus den Niederlanden vom Team Red Bull Racing und dem drittplatzierten Sebastian Vettel aus Deutschland vom Team Ferrari mit der Champagnerdusche. Foto: Laszlo Balogh/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes reap rewards of risky strategy in Hungarian thriller 04.08.2019

Lewis Hamilton's Hungarian Grand Prix win was a risk-versus-reward masterclass from Mercedes. The Brit remains on course to break the Formula 1 wins record currently held by Michael Schmuacher.
Flash-Galerie Formel 1 Legenden Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna: Formula One icon 01.05.2019

Twenty five years ago, Formula One driver Aryton Senna died in a tragic race accident. The Brazilian is still considered one of the best drivers of all time. DW takes a look back at his career and legacy.
FOTOMONTAGE: Medien in Italien:Mick SCHUMACHER wird Testfahrer bei Ferrari. Archivfoto; Mick SCHUMACHER,(GER,PREMA Theodore Racing),Gestik, Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Portraet,Portrait,PortrÅ t. Fia Formula 3 European Championships,Formel 3, auf dem Hockenheimring am 13.10.2018. Â | Verwendung weltweit

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to test for Ferrari 26.03.2019

His father won five of his seven Formula 1 titles for Ferrari, now Mick Schumacher will make his test debut for the Italian team next month. The 20-year-old driver has already signed up for the Ferrari driver academy.
ARCHIV - Der deutsche Formel 1-Weltmeister Michael Schumacher jubelt am 02.06.1996 auf dem Podium nach seinem Sieg für Ferrari beim Großen Preis von Spanien auf dem Circuit de Catalunya bei Barcelona. (zu dpa «Pferde, Mythen und viel Rot - Ferrari wird 70» vom 30.06.2017) Foto: Harry Melchert/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50 02.01.2019

Michael Schumacher is arguably the best Formula One driver of all time. He still holds several F1 records including most drivers' titles (7) and most wins (91). As he turns 50 we look back at his impressive career.
Michael SCHUMACHER (GER), Mercedes GP Petronas, freut sich, Pressekonferenz am 30.08.2012 Formel 1, Grosser Preis von Belgien in Spa/Francorchamps vom 30.08. - 02.09.2012., Saison2012, | Verwendung weltweit

Michael Schumacher turns 50: A sporting great still admired 02.01.2019

Formula One icon Michael Schumacher celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday. While a skiing accident five years ago has seen Schumacher retreat from the public eye, his impressive career is fondly remembered.
October 13, 2018 - Hockenheim, Germany - MICK SCHUMACHER of Germany and Prema Theodore Racing celebrates after winning the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany |

Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel to team up at Race of Champions 20.11.2018

Schumacher and Vettel proved a winning combination at the Race of Champions six times in the past. Now it's time for a new generation, as Michael's son Mick Schumacher teams up with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Formula One F1 - Mexican Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 28, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the World Championship REUTERS/Henry Romero

Opinion: Alonso's right, Lewis Hamilton belongs in F1's highest echelon 28.10.2018

Only Michael Schumacher has had more success in Formula 1. And Lewis Hamilton might yet haul him in. For DW's Mark Hallam, Hamilton's "greatest rival" Fernando Alonso summed up the Brit's place in the sport's history.
Italy, Rome - December 2003 GILBERTO BENETTON | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of clothing brand, dies 23.10.2018

Gilberto Benetton, one of the siblings who founded the Benetton fashion brand, has died at the age of 77. The family founded a knitwear firm that became a global name, diversifying into building, transport and catering.

October 13, 2018 - Hockenheim, Germany - MICK SCHUMACHER of Germany and Prema Theodore Racing celebrates after winning the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany |

Michael Schumacher's teenage son, Mick, wins European F3 title 13.10.2018

Mick Schumacher has scored his first championship title by wining the 2018 European Formula Three tournament. The 19-year-old wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, the seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.
