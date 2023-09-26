Treasures at the National Auto Museum in Hessen

Cars and TransportationGermanyTreasures at the National Auto Museum in HessenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationGermanyPierre Pretsch09/26/2023September 26, 2023The private Loh Collection is now open to the public as the National Auto Museum in Hessen. It houses some of the rarest cars ever - from Michael Schumacher's 2000 F1 title-winning Ferrari, to the Benz Victoria and more!https://p.dw.com/p/4WppOAdvertisement