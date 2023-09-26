  1. Skip to content
Treasures at the National Auto Museum in Hessen

Pierre Pretsch
September 26, 2023

The private Loh Collection is now open to the public as the National Auto Museum in Hessen. It houses some of the rarest cars ever - from Michael Schumacher's 2000 F1 title-winning Ferrari, to the Benz Victoria and more!

