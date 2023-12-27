It would only take two more years for Schumacher to win it all. However, the 1994 season was marred by the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger during the San Marino Grand Prix. Here Schumacher is seen in Adelaide, Australia celebrating his first drivers' title with his Benetton team. He would go on to successfully defend his drivers' championship with Benetton in 1995.