How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

Czech Republic: New government, old plans

It's still unclear to what extent the new prime minister, Petr Fiala, will implement the plans of his predecessor, populist billionaire Andrej Babis. Sales tax on electricity and gas is to be reduced in the first phase and completely done away with as of 2023. There's already a groundswell of opposition to the EU's Green Deal, which consumers say is partly to blame for the price hike.