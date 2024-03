03/22/2024 March 22, 2024

Yemen's Houthi rebels have told China and Russia that their ships can pass through the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea safely. The Houthis have been attacking vessels off the Yemeni coast since November. The militant group had vowed to continue attacks in the shipping lane until Israel ends its offensive in Gaza. We spoke with Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director at the Counter Extremism Project.