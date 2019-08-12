Hong Kong airport cancels flights as protests continue

Just hours after travel to and from Hong Kong resumed on Tuesday, a new round of protests succeeded in shutting down the territory's main airport all over again.

"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all departure flights have been cancelled," a statement on the airport website read. "All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible."

Speaking at a press conference earlier Tuesday, the semiautonomous territory's leader, Carrie Lam, said demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos."

Read more: A timeline of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement

"Hong Kong, as an open, free, very tolerant, economically stable city, will see severe wounds," Lam said.

Lam defended officers and said protests threatened the drag the city into the "abyss"

'Smashed to pieces?'

Protests began 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill that would allow the territory to extradite people facing criminal charges to mainland China, but they have grown into wider calls for democracy. Demonstrators say they want to fight the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that, on paper, had enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong when China took it back from Britain in 1997. They have also documented excessive force by police, who have attempted to put down demonstrations with tear gas and bean bag pellets fired at close range.

Watch video 05:39 Share Ai Weiwei on Hong Kong Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3NUyx Ai Weiwei speaks out on Hong Kong protests

At Tuesday's press conference, Lam did not address protesters' demands for an independent inquiry. "I ask everybody to put aside our differences and calm down, take a minute to look at our city, our home," Lam said. "Can we bear to push it into the abyss and see it smashed to pieces?"

Lam has come under increasing fire from protesters, who demand her resignation, as well as the press, who repeatedly interrupted her on Tuesday. She dodged a question about whether she had the power to end the standoff by granting one of the key demands of the protesters: to fully withdraw the now-suspended bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

Protesters held a sit-in rally on Monday, shutting down operations at the airport

Defending officers, Lam said police were bound by "rigid and stringent guidelines on the appropriate use of force" and faced "extremely difficult circumstances."

Watch video 01:42 Share Hong Kong airport closes due to protest Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Nn3b Hong Kong airport closes due to protest

The United States, Canada and European Union have called on all sides to show restraint and avoid violence that could escalate the situation in one of the world's main business hubs. In addition to weak data from India and Singapore, protests have fed investor anxiety. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell dropped by about 2%. Regional benchmarks —Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney — retreated.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Disneyland footfall drops The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Turbulence at Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Hotel business hit Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Luxury shoppers stay away The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Retail sales fall Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms 'Difficult economic environment' Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest. Author: Ashutosh Pandey





Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

mkg, cw/rg (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)