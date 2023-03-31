High rent burden for Germany's tenants raises 'red flag'

The study, based on a 2022 microcensus, shows that the average German tenant household spends well over a quarter of income (27.8%) on rent.
In larger cities, with more than 100,000 inhabitants, 28.9% of income was the average, falling to 25.9% in towns of up to 20,000 inhabitants.
The market appears to be drifting toward higher housing costs. Tenants who moved in in 2019 or later have above-average burdens, and average existing rental charges are much lower than those for new ones.
One-person households were hit harder overall, with rent burdens averaging just under a third of their income. Households with two people, on the other hand, had to budget 22.8%.
Trend is likely to be exacerbated
"The rental burden, especially for households with low income and in the big cities is dramatic," commented the scientific director of the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK), Sebastian Dullien, adding that the situation could worsen further.
"It is a red flag that the proportion of income that must be spent on housing costs in the has increased even further in recent years."
Dullien said he expected the housing shortage problem to get worse in the coming years, with housing construction currently in free fall due to increased construction prices and higher interest rates from the European Central Bank.