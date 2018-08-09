Here are the winners of the Check-in video competition

We asked you to send us your holiday videos and were delighted with the many films that arrived.
Antony Khumala from Russia, Michele Finadri from Germany and Whyi Gun Kim from South Korea. Congratulations!
Declaration of love to Singapore
Our viewer Antony Khumala travelled from Moscow to Singapore. In three days, the young filmmaker explored the beauty of Singapore and skilfully presented it in his video! He says: "In the city, Asian and European cultures merge into wonderful forms."
Road trip through Cambodia
Michele Finadri from Munich spent two weeks in Cambodia with a couple of friends. He captured the highlights of their journey on video - from a motorcycle trip through town and country to the famous temples of Angkor Wat.
Hot Rhythms in Mexico and Guatemala
Whyi Gun Kim from Seoul sent us a dance video from his backpacker trip through Mexico and Guatemala. He discovered his passion for salsa dancing in these two countries and celebrated it on Independence Day in Guatemala and on the streets of Mexico City.