 Here are the winners of the Check-in video competition | DW Travel | DW | 09.08.2018

Travel

Here are the winners of the Check-in video competition

We asked you to send us your holiday videos and were delighted with the many films that arrived.

Antony Khumala from Russia, Michele Finadri from Germany and Whyi Gun Kim from South Korea. Congratulations!

Viewer's video from Singapore

Declaration of love to Singapore

Our viewer Antony Khumala travelled from Moscow to Singapore. In three days, the young filmmaker explored the beauty of Singapore and skilfully presented it in his video! He says: "In the city, Asian and European cultures merge into wonderful forms."

 

 

 

 

Viewer's video from Cambodia

Road trip through Cambodia

Michele Finadri from Munich spent two weeks in Cambodia with a couple of  friends. He captured the highlights of their journey on video - from a motorcycle trip through town and country to the famous temples of Angkor Wat.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Viewer's video from Mexico and Guatemala

Hot Rhythms in Mexico and Guatemala

Whyi Gun Kim from Seoul sent us a dance video from his backpacker trip through Mexico and Guatemala. He discovered his passion for salsa dancing in these two countries and celebrated it on Independence Day in Guatemala and on the streets of Mexico City.

