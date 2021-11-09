Visit the new DW website

Vlog

A vlog is a form of blog for which the medium is video.

Vlog entries often combine embedded video (or a video link) with supporting text, images, and other metadata. Vlogging saw a strong increase in popularity beginning in 2005.

May 21, 2021 - Mesa, Arizona, USA - Representative PAUL GOSAR (R-AZ) speaks at the ''America First'' Rally ahead of the featured speakers, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)(Credit Image: Â© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire

GOP congressman Gosar under fire for Ocasio-Cortez video meme 09.11.2021

The Arizona Republican released a video featuring images of him violently killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword and then holding it to President Joe Biden's head. Democrats and the White Hose condemned the video.
November 2, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brasil: (INT) Show by singer Marilia Mendonca in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo. November 1, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil: the brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca performed at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, in the interior of Sao Paulo, on the night of November (1)1, the eve of the All Souls' holiday, a date that marks the resumption of events with standing audiences in the state of Sao Paulo. (Credit Image: Â© Andre Cardoso/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

Brazilian pop star Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash 06.11.2021

The 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner had posted a video that showed her walking toward the plane earlier in the day. The plane crashed between Marilia Mendonca's hometown and Caratinga, north of Rio de Janeiro.
Beschreibung: Zu sehen ist ein dunkler, bläuchlich getünchter Raum in dem mehrere männlich gelesenen Personen vor Bildschirmen sitzen. Zentral im Bild ist eine Person mit rotem T-Shirt zu sehen, diese rote Farbe bildet einen farblich hellen Aufhänger. Die Kopfhörer der Personen sowie Teile ihrer Bildshirme leuchten mit orangfarbenen Neonlicht.

South Korea nurturing professional gamers 28.10.2021

If teens are playing video games for hours and hours, parents or teachers might grow concerned. Not so in South Korea where excelling in online gaming is becoming a legitimate career path with big investments behind it.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. European Union leaders conclude a two-day summit on Friday in which they discussed issues such as climate change, the energy crisis, COVID-19 developments and migration.(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

Angela Merkel receives fond farewell at final EU summit 22.10.2021

Angela Merkel was praised as the "Eiffel Tower" of the European Union at her 107th, and likely final, leaders' summit. Even former US President Barack Obama sent a video message to Brussels for her.
(211013) -- BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Germany's Angela Merkel holds farewell call with Chinese President Xi 13.10.2021

The two leaders discussed the pandemic, climate change and human rights during a video call. Xi Jinping reportedly called Merkel a "friend of the Chinese people."
Musiker und Schauspieler Gil Ofarim Training zur 10. Staffel von Let's Dance in Kayjays Dance Center in Muenchen am 13.03.2017

Who is German singer Gil Ofarim? 06.10.2021

The 39-year-old German rock star made headlines after he posted a video on social media in which he reports an antisemitic incident at a Leipzig hotel.
12.8.2021, Screenshot Tiktok

TikTok says it has over 1 billion users 27.09.2021

The popular video-sharing platform has seen a surge in users over the last years, with a large amount of its US audience joining during the coronavirus pandemic.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Screen time & kids — it may not matter 24.09.2021

Children in the US spend four hours per day staring at tablets, phones, TVs or video games. And as shocking as it may sound, new research suggests they're developing just fine.
Indien, Gedenkmarsch f�r Opfer der Gruppenvergewaltigung in Hathras October 12, 2020, Delhi, India: Activists wearing face masks hold placards and lit candles during the demonstration..Activists of Indian Youth Congress held a Candle protest against the death of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Janter Manter in Delhi Delhi India - ZUMAs197 20201012_zaa_s197_060 Copyright: xAmarjeetxKumarxSinghx

India: Police arrest 28 men over suspected gang rape of minor girl 24.09.2021

The sexual assault took place over nine months after her boyfriend raped her and filmed the incident in January. The video was then used to blackmail the 15-year-old and force her to have sex with multiple people.
BTS performs at Grammy Awards This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows global K-pop sensation BTS performing at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)/2021-03-15 14:20:13/

BTS rally youth to 'welcome change' at UN Assembly 21.09.2021

The K-pop idols' "Permission to Dance" video, recorded in the General Assembly hall, racked up more than 10 million views on the UN’s YouTube channel.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Monkeys play video games & delaying that 3rd jab 16.09.2021

What can we learn from a bunch of rhesus macaques playing video games and 'choking' under the pressure? Also, it may be better for all of us if you don't get a 3rd jab any time soon, and a deep dive into the experiment that potty-trained cows.
HANDOUT - 12.10.2017, USA, ---: Ein Bild des «Truck Two» (undatiertes Bild) des US-Fahrzeughersteller Nikola Motors, der auf mit Wasserstoff betriebene Lkw spezialisiert ist. Nikola will auch Elektro-Sattelschlepper auf den Markt bringen und geht jetzt an die Börse. (Zu dpa «Elektro-Sattelschlepper-Firma Nikola kommt an die Börse») Foto: ---/Nikola Motor/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits |

US electric truck disrupter returns to the road 16.09.2021

Nikola was to be the Tesla of trucking. That balloon burst when its claimed hydrogen-driven semi was found to have been driven downhill for a video. But now Nikola has teamed up with Iveco's Ulm plant in Germany.
Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MTV Music Video Awards turn 40 as Madonna headlines 13.09.2021

The night’s big winners included Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and up-coming artist Olivia Rodrigo. Madonna also set social media abuzz.
TOPSHOT - Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (C), head of the Armys special forces and coup leader, waves to the crowd as he arrives at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde. - Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion. Doumbouya's special forces on September 5, 2021 seized Alpha Conde, the West African state's 83-year-old president, a former champion of democracy accused of taking the path of authoritarianism. (Photo by CELLOU BINANI / AFP) (Photo by CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Guinea: Coup leaders promise to free political prisoners 07.09.2021

Opposition activists welcomed the news but said the military has yet to make good on its word. Ousted President Alpha Conde has been seen on video, though did not answer questions about whether he was being mistreated.
Germany's forward Timo Werner (C) celebrates with teammates scoring during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between Liechtenstein and Germany, at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Switzerland, on September 2, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany make slow start to Hansi Flick era 02.09.2021

Germany got the win expected of them against lowly Liechtenstein, but their first game under Hansi Flick was a little underwhelming. Goals from Timo Werner and Leroy Sane gave them a modest win.
--FILE--Young people compete in the online game League of Legends (LOL) in Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi province, 11 November 2018. Authorities approved a withering one-tenth of online computer and mobile device games waiting to be green-lit over the past two months, leaving some 5,000 titles yet to be officially judged. And new games submitted early this year are unlikely to reach the public until 2020, market sources said. The revelations come after the regulator, the National Radio and Television Administration (formerly known as the State Administration of Press Publication, Radio, Film and Television) approved 91 games for release last week in its sixth batch of approvals since an eight-month freeze ended in December. *** Local Caption ***

China limits online gaming for children in latest crackdown 31.08.2021

New regulations in China will mean under-18s will only be allowed to play games online for three hours a week. Authorities have expressed concern over gaming’s impact on society.
