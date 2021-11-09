Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A vlog is a form of blog for which the medium is video.
Vlog entries often combine embedded video (or a video link) with supporting text, images, and other metadata. Vlogging saw a strong increase in popularity beginning in 2005.
What can we learn from a bunch of rhesus macaques playing video games and 'choking' under the pressure? Also, it may be better for all of us if you don't get a 3rd jab any time soon, and a deep dive into the experiment that potty-trained cows.