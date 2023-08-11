  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

Hawaii: Maui fires wipe out historic town, death toll rises

5 hours ago

Maui's iconic Lahaina town, once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, is now reduced to ashes by raging fires. As the death toll rises, the island mourns the loss of its heritage and its residents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V28F
Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii
Hawaii Governor Josh Green said 80% of Lahaina town was goneImage: Rick Bowmer/AP Photo/picture alliance

The death toll from catastrophic wildfires on Hawaii's Maui island has risen to 55, authorities said late Thursday, adding that firefighters were still battling the flames.  

The number is expected to increase as search and rescue efforts continue across the island.

There has been widespread suffering and destruction, with thousands of people displaced and buildings destroyed.

It is one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history.

Hawaii wildfires declared a 'major disaster'

Historic town of Lahaina devastated

The fire started Tuesday and was exacerbated by a dry brush and heavy wind. The exact cause has yet to be pinpointed. 

The blaze moved quickly and rapidly engulfed Lahaina, a historic seaside town that was once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Lahaina has about 12,000 residents and is a top destination for tourists.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said, "It's going to take many years to rebuild Lahaina." Green said 80% of the town was gone.

"It will be a new Lahaina that Maui builds in its own image with its own values," Green said of the city that draws 2 million tourists each year, or about 80% of the island's visitors.

'We barely made it out'

Many people on the island were caught off-guard by the fires and made desperate attempts to flee. 

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street
The blaze moved quickly and rapidly engulfed Lahaina, a historic seaside town that was once the capital of the Hawaiian KingdomImage: Matthew Thayer/Maui News/AP/picture alliance

Lahaina residents Kamuela Kawaakoa and Iiulia Yasso told the AP news agency that they only had time to grab a change of clothes and run with their 6-year-old son as the bushes around them caught fire.

"We barely made it out," Kawaakoa, 34, said at an evacuation shelter, still unsure if anything was left of their apartment.

Brandon Wilson, a Canadian, told the AFP news agency that it "really looks like somebody came along and just bombed the whole town. It's completely devastated."

Steven Businger, a professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Hawaii, told DW high winds from a storm to the north of the Hawaiian islands exacerbated the fires and caught people unprepared at night.

"This very strong wind surge that came across the West Maui mountains," he said. "The West Maui mountains, in turn, accelerated those winds further, and especially at night. That's what caught people off guard, that this firestorm occurred when people were, you know, sleeping or taken unawares."

Satellite images of Lahaina Square on Maui before and after the wildfires
Satellite images before (L) and after the fires (R) show the extent of damage in Lahaina in west Maui, HawaiiImage: Maxar Technologies via AP/picture alliance

What's the state of rescue efforts?

US President Joe Biden on Thursday declared the wildfire as a "major disaster," pledging federal funds for Maui.

Power outages and disruptions to telephone services in parts of the island have aggravated the emergency situation.

Evacuation and relief efforts are ongoing.

Authorities said thousands of tourists and locals have already been evacuated.

They have also deployed search and rescue teams from California and Washington state to assist with the process.

Maui police chief John Pelletier called for patience, prayers and perseverance.

"Understand this: Lahaina town is hallowed, sacred ground right now," he said, referring to remains that have yet to be recovered. "We have to get them out."

Fire service chief Brad Ventura advised people to stay away from the burn area as it remains very dangerous.

Passengers wait for delayed and canceled flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport (OGG) in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Kahulu
Authorities said thousands of tourists and locals have already been evacuatedImage: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Fires follow other extreme weather events

The fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with the region witnessing a scorching heatwave and record-breaking wildfires.

Robert Watson, the former chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) told DW that climate change has raised the risk of wildfires around the planet. 

"We're seeing changes in precipitation patterns. We're seeing floods in some areas and droughts in others. What we see is a combination of droughts, meaning various forests are dry, they have a lot of fuel. And when you then start to get high temperatures and high winds, they're the perfect conditions," Watson said. 

"We've seen them in Canada. We've seen them in Greece. We're now seeing in Hawaii. These are the sorts of effects we're going to see in forests all around the world," he added. 

sri/sms (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fire engulfs a home and palm trees

Hawaii wildfires: Raging inferno on Maui

Catastrophe1 hour ago11 images
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

ConflictsAugust 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Filipino nurse feeds an elderly woman in a nursing home

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

SocietyAugust 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Taurus missile and Tornado plane

Why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus missile

Why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus missile

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky at the presentation of a new unified textbook on general history and the history of Russia for grades 10 and 11, which will be used in the educational process from September 1, 2023.

Russia: New school history books seek to justify Ukraine war

Russia: New school history books seek to justify Ukraine war

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Dj in studio puts needle on record

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

Music5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage