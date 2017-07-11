Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies at the age of 72

Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72, British media reported on Friday citing his agent. The Scottish actor acheived global fame playing the character Hagrid in all eight films in the "Harry Potter" series.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, the actor, comedian and writer also starred as Bond villain Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the films "Golden Eye" (1995) and "The World is Not Enough" (1999).

Coltrane was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

Coltrane's agent, Belinda Wright, said Coltrane died in a Scottish hospital Friday but did not give the cause of death.

In a statement, she said, "as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

Coltrane began his career on stage while in his early twenties and later became known in the UK starring alongside Hugh Laurie, Stephen Frye and Emma Thompson in the comedy sketch series "Alfresco" in the early 1980s.

He became well-known across the UK starring with Thompson in the BBC miniseries "Tutti Frutti," for which he won his first British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...