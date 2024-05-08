  1. Skip to content
Greta Thunberg goes on trial over Stockholm protest

May 8, 2024

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been fined for civil disobedience over a protest that included blocking the entrance of the Swedish Parliament.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fczi
Greta Thunberg pictured during a protest in London
Greta Thunberg has become the face of youth climate activismImage: Lucy North/empics/picture alliance

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist who inspired the "Fridays for Future" movement, was ordered to pay 6,000 Swedish crowns ($550, €512) by a Stockholm court on  Wednesday.

Thunberg was accused of ignoring police orders to leave two protests in front of Sweden's Parliament in March calling for action to be taken against climate change.

What did Thunberg say in court?

The activist was being charged with two counts of civil disobedience. She has denied the charges in court.

She told the judge she refused to move because "there was a (climate) emergency and there still is. And in an emergency, we all have a duty to act."

"The current laws protect the extractive industries instead of protecting people and the planet, which is what I believe should be the case," the 21-year-old activist said leaving the courtroom. 

What happened during March protests?

Thunberg, 21, took part in a dayslong series of protests in March which included the main entrance to the parliament building being blocked several times.

Police bodily removed the activist from the scene on March 12 and 14 after she refused to leave the area as ordered. 

Politicians were still able to enter the building via side entrances.

Thunberg has already been fined twice by Swedish courts for civil disobedience at climate protests.

The "Fridays for Future" movement came into being after Thunberg, then aged just 15, skipped school on a Friday in August 2018 to stage a protest outside the Swedish Parliament, holding a sign that read "Skolstrejk för klimatet" ("School strike for climate").

Millions of school pupils around the world have since followed her example, justifying their absence from school by emphasizing the vital importance of taking action to halt the global warming endangering the liveability of Earth.

tj/dj (AFP, EFE)

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, centre, speaks to the media at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Greta Thunberg acquitted after London climate protest

Greta Thunberg acquitted after London climate protest

A judge has thrown out the case against Greta Thunberg seeking a public order offense after a protest at a London oil and gas conference last year. He found the Swedish climate activist had no case to answer.
PoliticsFebruary 2, 2024
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg being detained by police in The Hague on April 6, 2024

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested in the Netherlands

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested in the Netherlands

Dutch authorities have detained Greta Thunberg and other climate protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group after they blocked a motorway in The Hague on Saturday.
PoliticsApril 6, 2024
young protesters, one is holding up a sign that reads 'end fossil fuels', Berlin September 2023

Fridays for Future in Germany has a new strategy

Fridays for Future in Germany has a new strategy

Instead of holding school strikes for more action on climate change, the German FFF movement is supporting a trade union strike for better public transport. Can the decline of FFF be stopped?
SocietyMarch 1, 2024