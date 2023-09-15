  1. Skip to content
Fridays for Future climate protests held worldwide

September 15, 2023

A weekend of climate rallies started in several cities worldwide. Fridays for Future protesters are calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WNxU
People take part in a Global Climate Strike 'Fridays For Future' protest in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Protests were held and scheduled in hundreds of cities worldwide, including the German capitalImage: Markus Schreiber/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

Tens of thousands of climate activists began protests all over the world on Friday and are set to continue demonstrations over the weekend in yet another attempt to raise climate awareness amid dramatic extreme weather events and months of record-breaking heat.

The strike calls for an end to the use of planet-warming fossil fuels. It was called for by local and global climate groups, including Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement.

Thunberg started the movement in 2018, dubbing the protests Fridays for Future. They have been held several times since.

The protests are planned in dozens of countries and hundreds of cities worldwide.

Protesters strike in Berlin, Sweden, Philippines

Some protests were also held in Germany, with plans for action in around 250 locations, including at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

Activists in Quezon City in the Philippines lay in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday, holding signs calling for the phasing out of fossil fuels.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, protesters held similar signs while police officers looked on.

Philippines, protesters wear a traditional hat and hold a banner as they join the global march for an end to fossil fuels in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on September 15, 2023.
Protesters gathered in the city of Quezon in the PhilippinesImage: Aaron Favila/dpa/AP/picture alliance

Climate activists also gathered outside Parliament in the Swedish capital, close to the Royal Palace, where King Carl XVI Gustaf was celebrating his 50th anniversary on the throne. Protesters chanted about climate justice.

rmt/sms (AP, dpa)

US President Joe Biden puts his arm around Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

September 15, 2023
