UN chief Antonio Guterres says "climate breakdown has begun" after the Northern Hemisphere saw its hottest summer on record.

This year has seen the hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

"Our planet has just endured a season of simmering -- the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

More to follow.

tj/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)