'Fridays for Future' activists protest climate change around the globe

Thousands of people took to the streets across German cities for climate change protests under the umbrella of the Fridays for Future movement.

One of the biggest rallies took place in Berlin, where more than 36,000 people demanded action to tackle the climate crisis.

"We are striking all over the world because the governments in charge are still doing too little for climate justice," said Darya Sotoodeh, a spokesperson for the campaign's chapter in Germany.

"People all over the world are suffering from this crisis and its going to get worse if we don't act on time," Sotoodeh said.

Organizers said up to 280,000 people in more than 270 cities and towns across Germany participated in demonstrations on Friday.

Fridays for Future emerged as a global movement in 2018

What have climate protesters demanded?

Climate protesters in Germany are calling for action on stopping global warming, including for the German government to establish a €100-billion fund to expand renewable energy use.

Campaigners have also said financial and climate debts for poorer countries should be canceled.

"Climate protection and social balance are not either/or, but only possible together," the climate movement campaign said.

The protests also take place six weeks before the start of the UN climate summit, COP27, in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh.

Climate protests worldwide

Around 5,000 young people took to the streets in Italian capital, Rome, on Friday. People held up placards reading "The climate is changing. Why aren't we?"

Thousands of young people took to the streets of Rome to protest climate change inaction

Around 200 people protested in Seoul, South Korea, while around 400 people gathered in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa.

Similar demonstrations were also held in some 450 locations worldwide, as world leaders gathered together in New York for the United Nations General Assembly to discuss a wide range of issues.

