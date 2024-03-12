Greta Thunberg removed from blocking Swedish parliament

Police lifted Greta Thunberg and dragged her from the entrance of the parliament in Stockholm. The 21-year-old and several other climate activists began their sit-down protest at the site on Monday.

Swedish police on Tuesday removed Greta Thunberg and other climate activists who were blocking the entrance to Sweden's parliament for a second day.

Two police officers were said to have lifted Thunberg and dragged her some 20 meters from the door she had been obstructing.

Thunberg and dozens of other environmental campaigners started blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament on Monday in a sit-down protest against the effects of climate change.

The activists left on Monday afternoon but returned to protest on Tuesday morning.

Stockholm police said that although activists had the right to demonstrate outside parliament, between five and 10 people

had been removed for blocking the entrance. They declined to comment on specific individuals.

Thunberg, 21, became the face of young climate activists as her weekly protests, starting in 2018, in front of the Swedish

parliament quickly grew into a global youth movement with large rallies across continents.

Last year, she was removed by German police from a protest against a coal mine in the village of Lützerath in western Germany.

ssa/nm (Reuters, dpa)