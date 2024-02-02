Judge acquits Greta Thunberg after London climate protest

A judge has thrown out the case against Greta Thunberg seeking a public order offense after a protest at a London oil and gas conference last year. He found the Swedish climate activist had no case to answer.

Greta Thunberg was acquitted at the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday of a single charge under the UK's Public Order Act.

The case was tied to a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year.

District judge John Law ruled that the 21-year-old Thunberg, who has become internationally recognizable in the years since she began protesting outside Sweden's parliament on Fridays as a schoolgirl, had no case to answer because police had tried to impose "unlawful" conditions to constrain the environmental protest.

Thunberg wore a Palestinian keffiyeh shawl to the central London court on both days, having drawn attention in recent months for various demonstrations of support for Palestinians Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/picture alliance

Thunberg and four others, aged between 19 and 59, were accused of failing to comply with a police order to move their protest to a designated area near the conference.

Thunberg was exposed to a maximum fine of 2,500 pounds ($3,177 or €2,932) in the case.

In court on Monday, Thunberg had noted how she and other climate activists were facing various prosecutions around the world and asked, "Who are our laws meant to protect?"

This is a developing story, updates will follow...

msh/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)