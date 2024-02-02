  1. Skip to content
Judge acquits Greta Thunberg after London climate protest

February 2, 2024

A judge has thrown out the case against Greta Thunberg seeking a public order offense after a protest at a London oil and gas conference last year. He found the Swedish climate activist had no case to answer.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, centre, speaks to the media at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
Thunberg was accused of failing to comply with police orders to protest in a designated areaImage: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/picture alliance

Greta Thunberg was acquitted at the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday of a single charge under the UK's Public Order Act

The case was tied to a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year

District judge John Law ruled that the 21-year-old Thunberg, who has become internationally recognizable in the years since she began protesting outside Sweden's parliament on Fridays as a schoolgirl, had no case to answer because police had tried to impose "unlawful" conditions to constrain the environmental protest.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, left, poses for the media as she arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
Thunberg wore a Palestinian keffiyeh shawl to the central London court on both days, having drawn attention in recent months for various demonstrations of support for PalestiniansImage: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/picture alliance

Thunberg and four others, aged between 19 and 59, were accused of failing to comply with a police order to move their protest to a designated area near the conference. 

Thunberg was exposed to a maximum fine of 2,500 pounds ($3,177 or €2,932) in the case.

In court on Monday, Thunberg had noted how she and other climate activists were facing various prosecutions around the world and asked, "Who are our laws meant to protect?"

This is a developing story, updates will follow...

msh/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 