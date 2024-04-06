Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested in the Netherlands

Dutch authorities have detained Greta Thunberg and other climate protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group after they blocked a motorway in The Hague on Saturday.

Thunberg and members of Extinction Rebellion were seen waiting in a bus, while police arrested more people. The protest was against fossil fuel subsidies.

Dozens of police officers, including officers on horseback, were seen blocking protesters from getting onto the A12 motorway leading to the parliament in The Hague. Activists from the group have blocked the highway more than 30 times previously to protest the subsidies. A small group of people managed to sit down on another road and were detained after ignoring police orders to leave.

"It's important to demonstrate today because we are living in a state of planetary emergency," Thunberg told AFP news agency. "We must do everything to avoid that crisis and to save human lives," she added. Asked whether she was worried about being arrested, Thunberg said: "Why should I be?"

Extinction Rebellion has said it will continue to hold protests until the Dutch government stops using public funds to subsidize the oil and gas industry.

Protest to apply pressure on Dutch government to ditch fossil fuel subsidies

"Meanwhile the ecological crisis continues to rage and the country's outgoing cabinet pretends that we have all the time in the world, while the crisis is now," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement posted on X.

The protest was part of a plan to apply pressure on the Dutch government ahead of a planned debate about fossil subsidies in June.

rm/ab (Reuters, AFP)