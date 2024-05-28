Greek Islands - Island Discoveries in the Aegean Sea

The island world of the Aegean Sea is both fascinating and incredibly diverse. Each island has its own charm and character. The film travels to the Greek Cyclades island group and visits five islands.

Along the way, viewers meet people whose love for their islands is tangible.

Ikaria, in the north-eastern Aegean, is known as the island of 100-year-olds. It’s one of the world's five "Blue Zones", where people live to an exceptionally old age. Sifnos is the foodie island. Greece's most famous cook and cookbook author, Nikolaos Tselementes, was born here on this western Cyclades island and it’s no accident that it’s a place where food is important -- on Sifnos, traditional Greek cuisine is interpreted in a modern way.

The island of Sifnos is a gourmet's paradise. Image: HR

Kimolos is a small island that’s also home to the 95-year-old captain Augusti Galanos. He’s the archipelago’s most famous resident. Polyegos, with its wild goats, who all have names, is the largest uninhabited island in the Aegean. And Mykonos, the jet-set island that everyone knows, still holds plenty of surprises.

