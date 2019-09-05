 Greece′s PM rejects Turkey′s refugee ′threats,′ urges talks | News | DW | 09.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greece's PM rejects Turkey's refugee 'threats,' urges talks

Greece's prime minister has criticized Ankara for its threat to reopen its borders to refugees. More than 300 people arrived on Greek islands over the weekend, prompting Athens to ask EU nations to share the burden.

Migrants and refugees wait to board a ship at the port of Mytilene (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent a strong warning to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, telling him not to threaten Greece and Europe in order to secure more money from the European Union.

Mitsotakis' comments came after Erdogan on Thursday said Ankara would open the borders for refugees if Turkey did not receive more international aid to manage the migrant situation.

Speaking in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Sunday, Mitsotakis said Erdogan was welcome to discuss any renegotiation of the agreement with the EU, but "not with threats."

Mitsotakis also called out other EU countries for not doing enough to address the current increase in refugees.

"It can't be possible for a country to refuse to take in 50 or 100 children," he said. "Some states want all the benefits of freedom of movement afforded by the Schengen agreement, but refuse to share burdens."

A refugee from Afghanistan walks past a tent in the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

Fears of a 2015 repeat

More than 330 people arrived on the shores of several Greek islands from Turkey over the weekend. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, 8,103 people arrived on Greece's Aegean islands in August, up from 3,200 in the same month last year.

Registration camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos are once again overfilled, with many fearing a return to the 2015 refugee crisis.

Many of those arriving this weekend were children and teenagers. There are at least 24,000 people living in the overcrowded camps, and around 40% of these are under the age of 17, according to UN organizations and Greek authorities.

Cash for containment

Turkey has taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, more than any other country. Following a 2016 agreement with the EU, Ankara has received €6 million meant to assist the Turkish government in its support for the refugees and indirectly stem onward movement to Europe.

Greece's recent change of government has led to a more hard-line approachto those arriving on its shores. The new conservative government has called for anyone who fails to be approved for asylum in Greece to be deported to Turkey.

Watch video 01:17

Migrants clash with police at northern Greek border

kmm/cmk (Reuters, dpa)

 

DW recommends

Greek court orders inquiry into use of EU's €570 million for migrant aid

The inquiry follows a series of right-wing press articles accusing the government of mismanagement of EU funds received in 2015 and 2016. Greece has been criticized in the past for its implementation of anti-graft laws. (09.10.2018)  

EU countries extend welcome to Eleonore migrants without Italy

Five EU member states have said they agree to receive the 104 migrants aboard the German charity rescue boat. The EU will schedule a special meeting in autumn to discuss possible migrant distribution mechanisms. (03.09.2019)  

Chancellor Merkel confirms bilateral migrant agreements with Spain and Greece

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU summit had taken a decisive step towards a common European asylum policy. The question now is, will a deal with Spain and Greece be enough to dampen dissent at home? (29.06.2018)  

Greece: Residents and refugees work together to rebuild Lesbos

The Greek island of Lesbos has seen its economy plummet since the refugee crisis began, but residents are working to rejuvenate it — with a little help from the new arrivals, reports Jessica Bateman. (10.09.2018)  

Rise in migrants reaching EU from Turkey: media report

Citing a confidential EU report, German newspaper "Welt am Sonntag" has reported that the total number of migrants arriving in the bloc via Turkey rose to 51,000 in 2018, despite a deal to stem such migration flows. (26.01.2019)  

Greek police arrest migrants in raids and at airports

Authorities in Greece have stepped up efforts to detain migrants without residence permits. Police have made a number of arrests in Thessaloniki and at some of the country's major airports. (30.07.2019)  

Cruise ship rescues 111 migrants off Greece

The Marella Discovery picked up 111 migrants, including 33 children, near Greece's Peloponnese peninsula. Despite a large fall in migrants crossing the Mediterranean, six people die each day making the journey. (21.07.2019)  

EU border force Frontex implicated in migrant abuse

New reports, disputed by Frontex, place the EU border agency at scenes of brutality against migrants. The border guards of Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary have been found to be especially brutal. (05.08.2019)  

Turkey threatens to 'open the gates' to Europe for refugees

The Turkish president has vowed to unblock what was once considered the main gateway for refugees seeking sanctuary in Europe. Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded the US and the EU create a safe zone in northern Syria. (05.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants clash with police at northern Greek border  

Related content

Ungarn | Flüchtlinge in Roszke

Turkey threatens to 'open the gates' to Europe for refugees 05.09.2019

The Turkish president has vowed to unblock what was once considered the main gateway for refugees seeking sanctuary in Europe. Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded the US and the EU create a safe zone in northern Syria.

Greek government transports refugees to mainland 02.09.2019

The Greek government has started to transfer 1,500 asylum-seekers from the island of Lesbos to ease overcrowding in the migrants' camp there. A spike in the numbers of migrants arriving on Greek shores has swollen the population to 11,000.

Griechenland | Immigranten am Hafen von Thessaloniki

Inside Europe: Spike in migrant flows to Greece 06.09.2019

Migrant flows to Greece from Turkey are on a rise. The spike is triple that of last year... and it is so serious that officials in Greece fear a humanitarian crisis could hit the country over coming weeks. Anthee Carasava reports from Athens on what the newly installed government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis is doing in response and what may have triggered this new influx of refugees to Europe.

Advertisement