Google severs Huawei access to Android software

US tech giant Google said on Sunday it was pulling Huawei's license to use its mobile phone operating system Android, forcing the Chinese company to rely on an open source version of the software.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by "foreign adversaries" deemed to pose a national security risk. Trump blacklisted the Chinese company, denying it access to domestic markets and restricting US sales to the company.

"We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications," a Google spokesperson said.

'We prepared for this'

Huawei has come under immense US pressure following allegations that the company allows Chinese intelligence agencies to use alleged backdoors in the software. The allegations have prompted the Chinese Foreign Ministry to denounce Western "hysteria" concerning the company.

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei has refused to bow to US pressure. Last week, Ren said his company had "already been preparing for this."

"We have not done anything which violates the law," Ren told Japanese business daily The Nikkei. "It is expected that Huawei's growth may slow, but only slightly."

US media reports suggest Huawei had developed its own operating system in the event it lost access to Google and Microsoft services.

