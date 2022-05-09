 Global Teen: Lebanon | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 13.05.2022

Global 3000

Global Teen: Lebanon

Nemeh Mohsin is 15-years-old, and lives in Tripoli, Lebanon. He does karate, likes school, and wants to be a lawyer one day.

Planthoppers versus water hyacinths in South Africa 09.05.2022

Cambodian temples in need of tourists 06.05.2022

Biodiversity: Can we save species from extinction? 06.05.2022

Nuclear test victims struggle for compensation 06.05.2022

